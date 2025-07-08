Donald Trump reaffirms August 1 tariff deadline: ‘No extensions will be granted’

US President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to begin imposing tariffs on imports from multiple countries starting August 1, 2025. In a post on Tuesday (July 8) on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump made it clear there would be no delays or exceptions.

“There has been no change to this date, and there will be no change,” Trump wrote. “In other words, all money will be due and payable starting AUGUST 1, 2025 — No extensions will be granted.”

Ongoing notices to trade partners Trump said formal letters have already been sent to various countries notifying them of the impending tariffs, with more to follow in the coming days.

“As per letters sent to various countries yesterday, in addition to letters that will be sent today, tomorrow, and for the next short period of time, TARIFFS WILL START BEING PAID ON AUGUST 1, 2025,” the former president stated.

The declaration comes after the White House had postponed the reimposition of tariffs until August 1 from the July 9 deadline set earlier to allow room for further negotiations with key trade partners, including India, Japan, and South Korea.

