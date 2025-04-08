Donald Trump refuses to pause tariffs despite global market jitters: ‘We’re not looking at that’

US President Donald Trump on Monday (April 7) ruled out a pause in his tariffs, even as global markets reeled from escalating trade tensions. Speaking during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office, Trump said, “We’re not looking at that,” when asked if he was considering a pause on implementing further tariffs.

Advertisement

Tariffs key to Trump’s economic plan Trump defended his aggressive trade policy, calling tariffs “very important” to his economic agenda and insisting they would remain in place. “Tariffs will make this country very rich,” he claimed. He added that while tariffs would stay, he was open to “fair deal and good deals with every country.”

“There can be permanent tariffs and there can also be negotiations because there are things that we need beyond tariffs,” he explained.

No contradiction between tariffs and talks Trump maintained that negotiations and tariffs could coexist. “They can both be true,” he said, responding to questions about how the administration could pursue new trade deals while maintaining tariff pressure.

He also noted, “We have many, many countries that are coming to negotiate with us,” suggesting that several trading partners were actively seeking new deals to avoid steep levies.

Advertisement

Trump warns China: Drop tariffs or face 50% hike Trump issued a direct warning to China, saying the US would impose an additional 50% tariff if Beijing did not roll back its 34% retaliatory tariffs by Tuesday. China’s tariff was a response to Washington’s own 34% reciprocal import tax announced last week.

Read More

Mixed signals add to global market jitters The administration’s conflicting messages — openness to negotiation on one hand and aggressive tariff threats on the other — have added to market volatility. With a 10% flat tariff already in place on multiple countries and more targeted taxes due Wednesday, investors and foreign leaders alike are grappling with uncertainty.