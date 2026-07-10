Donald Trump refuses to sign housing affordability bill approved by Congress and sent to White House — here's why

President Donald Trump on Friday said he would withhold his signature from a bipartisan housing measure after lawmakers refused to advance a separate voter ID bill that he has championed.

The housing legislation, known as the 21st Century Road to Housing Act, cleared both the House and the Senate with overwhelming bipartisan support and is scheduled to become law on Saturday unless it is vetoed. However, a White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Trump will allow the measure to take effect without signing it, according to Bloomberg.

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“I will not sign the Housing Bill, which has been fully approved by Congress and sent to the White House, in PROTEST over the fact that the United States Senate is not capable of passing THE SAVE AMERICA ACT,” Trump said on social media.

Trump abruptly canceled a signing ceremony for the housing bill in June, withholding his approval to raise pressure on Senate Republicans to change their chamber’s rules and approve the separate voter-ID measure.

Even though Trump had not committed to signing the measure, House Republicans sent it to his desk on June 29, starting a 10-day countdown — excluding Sundays — for him to either sign the bill or veto it. If he did neither it would become law on Saturday.

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Scrapping the signing denied lawmakers in both parties and Trump himself the chance to highlight major legislation that seeks to address voters’ concerns about costs of living. Those economic concerns are the dominant issue before November midterm elections in which Trump’s Republican Party faces an uphill battle to retain control of Congress.

Trump has struggled to convince voters his administration is addressing high costs for housing, utilities, healthcare and groceries that are squeezing pocketbooks. The Iran war exacerbated voters’ poor perceptions of the economy by spiking oil and gas prices.

Trump has said the housing bill was “fine” but indicated he still saw the voter ID bill as his true priority. Senate Republican leaders say they lack enough support to change the chamber’s rules or approve the bill.

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Housing Supply

The housing bill includes measures that would curb large institutional investors’ ownership of single-family homes, streamline rules around factory-built housing and encourage localities to remove barriers to construction in an attempt to bring more supply to the troubled housing market.

Because expanding the supply of homes takes time, industry experts expect the immediate impact of the legislation to be muted. Housing costs skyrocketed in the wake of the pandemic and remained high even as mortgage rates more than doubled in recent years.

One of the most consequential, and contentious, measures of the bill would bar institutional investors with more than 350 homes from purchasing additional single-family properties. The inclusion of that measure was critical to securing the White House’s support, according to Senate Banking Committee Chair Tim Scott, a South Carolina Republican.

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But House lawmakers successfully stripped a controversial provision requiring large investors to sell homes built as rentals within seven years, following an outcry from housing experts and advocates who said such a requirement would limit one of the few vectors of new supply and could block construction of up to 100,000 new homes per year.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X