US President Donald Trump vowed Monday to revamp US trade, promising tariffs and taxes on other countries to aid Americans, in an inaugural address as he took office as 47th president of his country.
"We will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens,” Donald Trump said, adding, “For this purpose, we are establishing the External Revenue Service to collect all tariffs, duties and revenues.”
This is a breaking news story, more details are being added to this
