Donald Trump releases ex-NY Republican George Santos from jail 'immediately'. Who is he?

US President Donald Trump commuted the prison sentence of former Representative George Santos, who was convicted of fraud and identity theft, ordering his immediate release.

What did George Santos do? Santos, expelled from Congress after a short and controversial term, admitted to exaggerating fundraising totals and fabricating donor identities to gain the Republican Party's financial backing for the 2022 election.

That year, he was elected as a Republican to represent parts of New York City and its eastern suburbs, Reuters reported.

During his campaign, Santos falsely claimed he attended New York University, worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, and that his grandparents had fled the Nazis during World War II.

He was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison in April of this year and began his sentence in July.

Trump commutes Santos On Friday, Trump said Santos had been "horribly mistreated" in prison.

"George Santos was somewhat of a 'rogue,' but there are many rogues throughout our country who aren't forced to serve seven years in prison," Trump said on Truth Social. “Therefore, I just signed a commutation, releasing George Santos from prison IMMEDIATELY,” he added.

Santos spent the majority of his 11-month term in Congress embroiled in scandal, alienated by his colleagues, and the subject of ridicule from late-night comedians after it came to light that he had invented several aspects of his personal background, Reuters reported.

Earlier this week, he published what he called a “passionate plea to President Trump,” praising him and asking for “the opportunity to return to my family, my friends, and my community.”

He acknowledged making mistakes and said he had faced consequences and was taking full responsibility.

Who is George Santos? The 37-year-old former representative from New York began serving his prison sentence in July, following his conviction in April to seven years and three months for stealing the identities of campaign donors and misusing their credit cards, among other offences.

A congressional ethics investigation uncovered that he had spent the stolen funds on Botox treatments, the OnlyFans adult site, luxury Italian goods, and vacations to places like the Hamptons and Las Vegas.

Santos's bizarre biographical fabrications included claiming to have worked for Goldman Sachs, being Jewish and having been a college volleyball star.

He was expelled from the House in 2023, one year after he was elected to office, becoming only the third person to be ejected as a US lawmaker since the Civil War, a rebuke previously reserved for traitors and convicted criminals.