Days ahead of his inauguration, United States President-elect Donald Trump has shared an "official meme" on social media to celebrate his win in the elections.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter, Trump wrote: “My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE! It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING! Join my very special Trump Community. GET YOUR $TRUMP NOW. Go to https://gettrumpmemes.com — Have Fun!" (sic)

Netizens reacted with their own memes in response to the post. At time of writing, despite social media speculation, it was unclear if the post was the result of a hack. The post has stayed for over four hours and garnered 16.2 million views till 12.50 pm on January 18 (IST).

What Do We Know? According to the website linked in the X post, “$TRUMP are now freely tradeable on the blockchain." The meme is thus likely linked to a meme coin, but there is nothing official stated.

The website claimed that the image on the meme shows Trump's strength and courage after facing “death" in the assassination attempt during election campaigning. “On July 13, 2024, President Trump faced death and came up fighting! With his fist in the air and the iconic battle cry FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT, President Trump showed the world what a LEADER is made of. His strength and courage ignited a movement becoming the most memorable meme of the century. Now, you can get your piece of history. This Trump Meme celebrates a leader who doesn’t back down, no matter the odds. Join the Trump Community - we’re all about fighting for what matters," the site states.

How Did Social Media React? Some shared their own memes saying, "Make memes not wars!" (sic); while others asked if the official account had been hacked; and some others were critical of the move.

“Account hacked or just shameless? Hard to tell" said one, another remarked: “Trump dropping a meme coin after the Hawk Tuah girl", and one invited Elon Musk to address crypto scams on the site: “This should be in the newspapers as one of the biggest scams on crypto Twitter. Elon Musk, do something! It’s not normal for a Twitter account to be hacked so easily. He could’ve tweeted something serious and started WW3."

Many other also began joking about the post. Said one: “I don't believe it", another added: “Any plans for marketing?" and one said: “History. You can't make this stuff up"

