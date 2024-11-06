Donald Trump returns as US President: Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron, Netanyahu, others congratulate him on his victory

With former United States of America President Donald Trump claimed his victory on 6 November following Fox News Channel declared him the winner of the US Presidential Elections 2024, global leaders and nations' head have been sending congratulatory messages to the Republican candidate.

From Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to French President Emmanuel Macron, Republican candidate Donald Trump is receiving best wishes from leaders around the world, even as the official results are yet to be announced.

Here are a few messages by global leaders: Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity."

French President Emmanuel Macron took to X to congratulate Trump and wrote, “Congratulations, President @realDonaldTrump . Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.”

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on X, “Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his impressive election victory!”

“I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine. I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the “peace through strength” approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together. We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump’s decisive leadership. We rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States.”

He added, “We are interested in developing mutually beneficial political and economic cooperation that will benefit both of our nations. Ukraine, as one of Europe's strongest military powers, is committed to ensuring long-term peace and security in Europe and the Transatlantic community with the support of our allies. I am looking forward to personally congratulating President Trump and discussing ways to strengthen Ukraine's strategic partnership with the United States.”

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel PM, wrote, “Dear Donald and Melania Trump, Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory! In true friendship, yours, Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu”

Pakistan PM Shehbaj Sharif also took to X and sent a congratulatory message to Trump, “Congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump on his historic victory for a second term! I look forward to working closely with the incoming Administration to further strengthen and broaden the Pakistan-U.S. partnership. @realDonaldTrump”

British Prime Minister Kier Starmer also sent best wishes to Donald Trump on his victory in the US Presidential Elections 2024. He took to X and wrote, "Congratulations President-elect @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead."

"As the closet of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise. From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the US-UK special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come," he added.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also sent congratulatory messages to Trump. He wrote on X, “Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his election victory. Australians and Americans are great friends and true allies. Working together, we can ensure the partnership between our nations and peoples remains strong into the future.”

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni took to X and wrote, “On behalf of myself and the Italian Government, my most sincere congratulations to the President-elect of the United States, Donald #Trump .Italy and the United States are “sister” nations, linked by an unshakable alliance, common values, and a historic friendship. It is a strategic bond, which I am sure we will now strengthen even further. Good work Mr. President. @realDonaldTrump”