Donald Trump returns to White House for meeting with President Joe Biden

In a historic moment, US President-elect Donald Trump met with President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday (November 13), marking his first return to the Oval Office since the end of his presidency four years ago. This unprecedented visit took place just days after Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election.The meeting was described as an important step toward a peaceful transition of power and a moment of unity for the country.

For Trump, this visit represents a symbolic return after a tumultuous exit from the White House in 2021, following the events of the January 6 Capitol riots and his claims of election fraud. Today's visit, however, was marked by a more reconciliatory tone, with the two leaders focusing on issues of national importance and the smooth handover of governance.

The former political rivals talked about arrangements for a smooth transition of power as Trump prepares to take the oath of office for his second term on January 20, 2025.

“It’ll be as smooth as it can get, and I very much appreciate it," Trump, 78, told Biden, 81. “You’re welcome," the smiling 46th president answered.