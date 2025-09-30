Donald Trump reveals his favorite word, he loves it and says it is making America richer

Donald Trump has revealed his favorite word, claiming it is making America richer and that once fully applied, it will bring immense wealth to the United States. It is tariffs.

Addressing the military brass, Donald Trump said, “I love tariffs. Most beautiful word... Tariff is my favourite word... We're becoming rich as hell... We've taken in trillions of dollars... When we finish this out, there'll never be any wealth like what we have.”

He again reiterated that other nations have taken “advantage” of the United States for years. “Now we're treating them fairly,” Trump said.

The United States has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian imports. Out of this, 25 per cent additional tariffs are for India's business link with Russia.

Going on more about the his “favourite and the most important word”, Donald Trump said, “Most beautiful word, but I'm not allowed to say that anymore. We have a big case in front of the Supreme Court, but I can't imagine because this is what other nations have done to us... We've taken in trillions of dollars.”

"We're rich again…But the money coming in is something we've never seen. The other day, they had $31 billion that they found…$31 billion. That's enough to buy a lot of battleships," the US President said.

Earlier, Donald Trump ordered 10 per cent tariffs on imports of softwood timber and lumber, as well as 25 per cent levies on kitchen cabinets and vanities and upholstered wood products.

In a proclamation, the White House imposed a “10 percent global tariff on imports of softwood lumber.” It also set “a 25 percent global tariff on upholstered furniture, which will increase to 30 percent on January 1.”

Donald Trump also recently announced that he would slap 100 per cent tax on movies made outside the United States to protect movie-making in the United States.

Claiming that movie production “has been stolen’’ from Hollywood and the US, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that he will be “imposing a 100 per cent tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States.”