Former President Joe Biden continued the tradition of leaving a personal letter for his successor, with President Donald Trump revealing its contents.

The handwritten note, addressed "Dear President Trump," was discovered inside the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, following a reminder from Fox News Senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy. The letter conveyed Biden's hopes for prosperity, peace, and grace for the nation, while offering his prayers for guidance and blessings.

“As I take leave of this sacred office I wish you and your family all the best in the next four years. The American people – and people around the world – look to this house for steadiness in the inevitable storms of history, and my prayer is that in the coming years will be a time of prosperity, peace, and grace for our nation. May God bless you and guide you as He has blessed and guided our beloved country since our founding,” Fox News reported on Wednesday as Trump revealed.

The moment unfolded as President Trump signed his first executive orders shortly after taking the oath of office. Initially unaware of the letter’s presence, Trump joked about the tradition, stating, “It could have been years before we found this thing,” as he retrieved it from the desk drawer.

The letter, marked with “47” to signify Trump as the 47th President, sparked laughter and curiosity among those present in the room. While initially suggesting he might share the letter with everyone in the Oval Office, Trump later decided to read it privately before making a decision.

