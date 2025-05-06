Donald Trump revives 51st state idea; Canada’s PM Mark Carney hits back: ‘Not for sale’

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was welcomed to the White House on Tuesday (May 6) by US President Donald Trump in their first in-person meeting, setting the stage for high-stakes talks on trade and sovereignty — and reigniting controversy over Trump's provocative remarks about Canadian statehood.

Carney arrived at the White House in the afternoon and was greeted by Trump outside the White House. The two leaders smiled and shook hands for the cameras before proceeding to the Oval Office.

“It’s a great honor to have the Canadian leader at the White House,” Trump said, congratulating Carney on his “very big” election win. While Carney and Trump have spoken by phone since the Canadian election, this was their first face-to-face interaction.

Trump revives 51st state idea During the brief photo op in the Oval Office, Trump again floated the idea of Canada becoming the 51st US state — a suggestion that has repeatedly sparked backlash.

“I still believe that, but ... it takes two to tango,” Trump said. He went on to claim that such a move would bring “a massive tax cut” for Canadians and “a lot of advantages.”

Referring to the US-Canada border, Trump added, “Somebody drew that line many years ago with like, a ruler — just a straight line right across the top of the country. When you get rid of that artificially drawn line... that's the way it was meant to be.” "When you look at that beautiful formation, when it’s together ... when I looked at that, you know, I said, that’s the way it was meant to be."

Calling the hypothetical union “a wonderful marriage,” Trump said, “It’s two places that get along very well. They like each other a lot.”

“There are some places that are never for sale,” he said, gesturing around the Oval Office. “It’s not for sale, won’t be for sale ever.”

The Canadian leader also acknowledged having addressed Trump’s comments with his own citizens. “I’ve spoken to Canadians about it,” Carney said. “They’ve been very clear.”

Trump, undeterred, responded several times with his trademark refrain: “Never say never.”

Talks continue behind closed doors The Oval Office exchange, though lighthearted in tone, underscored deeper tensions between the two countries. The leaders are expected to discuss trade disputes, retaliatory tariffs, and the future of the economic and security relationship between the US and Canada in a closed-door session.

