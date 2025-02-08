US news: Donald Trump revokes Joe Biden’s security clearance, ending intelligence briefings

Trump says he's revoking Biden's security clearance, ending intelligence briefings in payback move

Updated8 Feb 2025, 07:37 AM IST
President Donald Trump speaks at a dinner with Senate Republicans at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)(AP)

US President Donald Trump on Friday stated that he would revoke former president Joe Biden's security clearance and put an end to the daily intelligence briefings Biden has been receiving, calling it a retaliation for Biden's decision to do the same to him in 2021.

Trump made this announcement on social media shortly after arriving at Mar-a-Lago for the weekend, as reported by Associated Press.

“There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information. Therefore, we are immediately revoking Joe Biden's Security Clearances, and stopping his daily Intelligence Briefings,” Trump wrote. “He set this precedent in 2021, when he instructed the Intelligence Community (IC) to stop the 45th President of the United States (ME!) from accessing details on National Security, a courtesy provided to former Presidents.”

Biden didn't immediately comment on the move.

Biden ended Trump's intelligence briefings after Trump helped spur efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and incited the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. At the time, Biden said Trump's “erratic” behavior should prevent him from getting the intel briefings.

In his post, Trump cited the special counsel report last year into Biden's handling of classified documents, saying, “The Hur Report revealed that Biden suffers from poor memory' and, even in his prime,' could not be trusted with sensitive information.”

There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information.

He ended his post by saying, “I will always protect our National Security — JOE, YOU'RE FIRED. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” 

(With inputs from AP) 

Key Takeaways
  • The revocation of security clearance marks a significant escalation in political tensions between Trump and Biden.
  • This move raises concerns about the precedent set for former presidents’ access to sensitive information.
  • The decision reflects ongoing partisan divides and the implications for national security protocols.
