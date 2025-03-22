US President Donald Trump rescinded the security clearances of multiple high-profile Democrats, former Biden administration officials, and critics of his presidency, citing concerns over the "weaponization" of intelligence against him.

Broad revocation of clearances In a memo released Friday (March 21), Trump announced the revocation of security clearances for former Vice President Kamala Harris, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and members of Joe Biden’s administration.

Also losing access to classified information were former Secretary of State Antony Blinken, former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, New York Attorney General Letitia James, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, former National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, and former Rep. Liz Cheney, among others.

The move follows Trump's earlier decision to revoke former President Joe Biden’s security clearance, along with that of his entire family.

Trump cites “weaponisation” of intelligence Since returning to office, Trump has repeatedly claimed that intelligence agencies and legal institutions have been used against him.

“This is about ensuring that those who abused their positions of power and weaponized government agencies do not retain access to sensitive national security information,” Trump said in a statement.

Legal and political figures targeted Several individuals named in the memo have played key roles in investigations and legal actions involving Trump:

Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger were members of the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack.

Alvin Bragg prosecuted Trump in the New York "hush money" case, which resulted in a felony conviction.

Letitia James led a fraud lawsuit against Trump and the Trump Organization, winning a $453 million verdict.

Mark Milley, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, previously had his clearance revoked after revealing he held backchannel talks with a Chinese general during Trump’s final months in office. Ongoing security purge Earlier this month, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard revoked the clearances of James, Bragg, and other officials as part of a broader security review.

Friday’s memo reinforced the crackdown, stating that those affected would no longer have access to classified intelligence briefings, including the President’s Daily Brief.

Bolton and Intelligence officials also affected The memo follows a pattern of clearance revocations under Trump’s leadership. On his first day in office, he revoked the clearances of dozens of intelligence officials who had signed a 2020 letter suggesting that Hunter Biden’s laptop was likely Russian disinformation.