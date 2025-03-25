Donald Trump rips George Clooney’s 60 Minutes interview: ‘Puff Piece’ on a ‘Second-Rate Movie Star’

US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to criticise 60 Minutes for airing an interview with actor George Clooney, calling him a "second-rate movie star" and dismissing the segment as a "total puff piece."

Clooney discusses Broadway and journalism On Sunday, Clooney, a two-time Oscar winner, appeared on 60 Minutes to promote his upcoming Broadway debut in Good Night and Good Luck, where he plays legendary journalist Edward R. Murrow. The play explores the role of journalism in holding power accountable, a theme Clooney connected to the current political climate.

“When the other three estates fail, when the judiciary and the executive and the legislative branches fail us, the fourth estate has to succeed,” Clooney said, emphasising the media’s role in upholding democracy.

Clooney criticises Trump’s legal actions against media During the interview, Clooney also addressed Trump's legal battles with major news organisations, including a $16 million settlement with ABC News and an ongoing $20 billion lawsuit against CBS.

“Governments don’t like the freedom of the press. They never have. And that goes for whether you are a conservative or a liberal or whatever side you’re on. They don’t like the press,” Clooney said.

Trump blasts Clooney and 60 Minutes Trump, 78, did not hold back in his response, accusing Clooney of political opportunism and attacking 60 Minutes for giving him a platform.

“Why would the now highly-discredited 60 Minutes be doing a total ‘puff piece’ on George Clooney, a second-rate movie ‘star’ and failed political pundit?” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The President also criticised Clooney for turning against Joe Biden after supporting him in 2020.

“He fought hard for Sleepy Joe’s election, and then, right after the Debate, dumped him like a dog. Later, I assume under orders from the Obama camp, pushed all out for ‘Kamala,’ only to soon realize that this was not going to work out too well.”

Trump revives claims of media bias Trump also repeated claims that 60 Minutes manipulated an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris before the last election.

“60 Minutes even fraudulently inserted fake answers into her disastrous interview, aired just before Election Day, in one of the most embarrassing and dishonest events in broadcast history,” he wrote.

Clooney stands firm on Press freedom Despite Trump’s criticism, Clooney maintained that media scrutiny is essential in any democracy.