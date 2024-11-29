Donald Trump roasts Joe Biden, Kamala Harris in AI Thanksgiving video, Elon Musk reacts | Watch

Donald Trump extended Thanksgiving greetings, but in his own way. The Republican leader used the occasion and targeted Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in an AI-generated video

Updated29 Nov 2024, 11:47 AM IST
Screenshot of the video shared by Donald Trump on Thanksgiving which features Donald Trump, Kamala Harris and other Democrats.
Screenshot of the video shared by Donald Trump on Thanksgiving which features Donald Trump, Kamala Harris and other Democrats.

US President-elect Donald Trump on Friday shared an AI-generated video of US President Joe Biden celebrating Thanksgiving with Kamala Harris and other Democrats.

The 36-second video clip reimagines the famous Thanksgiving celebration scene from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. In the AI-altered clip, the movie's lead actors' faces have been edited and replaced with Democrats, including Biden, Harris, Nancy Pelosi, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The video sparked huge reactions from netizens, including one from X owner Elon Musk.

Donald Trump shares video on Thanksgiving featuring Biden, Harris

The modified sequence of the show portrays Biden talking with his friends at Thanksgiving dinner. As Biden carves the turkey, Trump unexpectedly comes out of the dish like a genie and performs his signature YMCA dance moves, leaving all dinner guests stunned.

The video garnered numerous reactions on social media. Tesla CEO and Trump's aide Elon Musk also reacted to the post with a laughing emoji.

“meme lord is back,” commented a social media user on the post.

“Revenge is a dish best served cold & dry! Awesome!!”

“Department of memes.”

“I’ve honestly missed this humor.”

“This is super hilarious.”

“Thanks for butchering, probably the greatest Christmas movies of all time.”

Before sharing the video, Donald Trump launched an attack on Democrats in another social media post where he extended Thanksgiving wishes to his opponents and called them “radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy" USA.

“Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide victory to those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Don’t worry, our Country will soon be respected, productive, fair, and strong, and you will be, more than ever before, proud to be an American,” Trump wrote in a post on X.

