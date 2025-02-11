US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (February 11) took steps to reinstate previous standards for light bulbs, toilets, showers, and other water-using appliances, reversing regulations set during the Biden administration.

The move comes a day after he signed an executive order promoting plastic straws and scrapping a policy aimed at reducing single-use plastics.

Trump announced his directive via his social media platform, instructing Environmental Protection Agency Secretary Lee Zeldin to reinstate his administration’s earlier policies on water flow and appliance efficiency.

“I am directing Secretary Zeldin to immediately restore my Environmental Orders on water standards and light bulbs that were reversed by Crooked Joe Biden,” Trump wrote, calling the regulations "common sense."

On Monday, Trump had also signed an order encouraging government agencies and consumers to opt for plastic straws, part of a broader rollback of environmental policies enacted under his Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden.

During his first term, Biden had introduced stricter energy-efficiency standards for appliances such as washing machines and dishwashers, which conservatives had challenged in court. With his latest orders, Trump aims to undo those restrictions, emphasising consumer choice over environmental mandates.