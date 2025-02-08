Donald Trump rules out deporting Prince Harry: ‘He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible’

  US President Donald Trump has decided not to pursue the deportation of Prince Harry, despite ongoing scrutiny over his immigration status and past drug use. Trump stated, "I don't want to do that. I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible."

Published8 Feb 2025, 11:50 PM IST
Donald Trump criticised Meghan Markle, calling her ’terrible’ and suggesting that Harry is being negatively influenced by her. He contrasted this by praising Harry’s brother, Prince William, calling him a ’great young man’.(AP)

US President Donald Trump has decided not to pursue the deportation of Prince Harry, despite ongoing questions about his immigration status. The Duke of Sussex, who resides in Montecito, California with his wife Meghan Markle and their children, has faced scrutiny over his past drug use.

Trump's criticism of Meghan

Donald Trump did not hold back in his criticism of Meghan Markle, calling her "terrible" and suggesting that Harry has enough problems with her.

Trump's stance

In an interview with The New York Post, Trump stated, "I don’t want to do that. I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible." Trump also praised Harry's older brother, Prince William, calling him a "great young man".

Allegations of concealed drug use

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, has alleged that Prince Harry may have concealed his past illegal drug use on his visa application. This claim arose after Harry admitted to using cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelic mushrooms in his memoir, "Spare".

Legal battle continues

Despite Trump's decision, the Heritage Foundation continues to push for the release of Harry's immigration records. The case is currently under review by a federal judge in Washington, D.C.

Harry's admission

In his memoir, Harry admitted to using cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelic mushrooms. He described cocaine as "didn’t do anything for me" and marijuana as "actually really did help me".

US law generally restricts entry for those with a history of drug use. Prince Harry's recent visa case has sparked debate over whether he received special treatment and whether he truthfully disclosed his past drug use.

Trump's earlier stance

Trump had weighed in on the case, suggesting that Harry could face deportation if it is proven he lied on his visa application. Trump stated, “That's unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me”.

Potential outcomes

If Prince Harry was truthful about his prior drug use on his application, he may have received either an internal DHS waiver or a diplomatic visa from the State Department. Both options are legal but could expose the government and Harry to accusations of special treatment.

First Published:8 Feb 2025, 11:50 PM IST
