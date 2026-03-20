Donald Trump rules out US ground troops in Iran conflict amid escalating Middle East tensions: ‘I am not putting…’

In a firm statement amid the ongoing US-Israel military campaign against Iran, President Donald Trump declared he has no plans to deploy American ground troops to the Middle East. The remarks come as the conflict disrupts global energy supplies and raises fears of broader escalation.

No boots on the ground planned Speaking during a White House session with reporters and visiting Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Donald Trump directly addressed speculation about troop commitments. "No, I am not putting troops anywhere. If I were, I certainly wouldn't tell you," he said.

The president's comments counter recent reports suggesting the administration is weighing reinforcements, including thousands of additional personnel to secure key areas like the Strait of Hormuz. Trump emphasized defensive and precision operations over large-scale ground involvement, highlighting US technological superiority in intercepting threats.

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Praising the US military strength Donald Trump spotlighted America's capabilities, pointing to a recent defensive success. "We have the strongest military in the world. We have the best equipment. We make by far the best equipment. The other night, they had 114 rockets shot at a certain location. Out of 114 sophisticated rockets, every single one of them was shot down with our equipment, all our equipment. It's amazing, actually, how good it is," he stated.

He described these systems as a "small price to pay" to maintain top readiness, framing current actions as essential for long-term stability.

Strategic goals and Iran's threat Linking the operations to global security, Donald Trump portrayed the campaign as a necessary response to Tehran's aggression.

"We're doing this excursion, and when it's completed, we're going to have a much safer world," he said. He labelled Iran a major danger, "Iran is a serious threat to the world, to the Middle East and to everybody, and everybody agrees with me. I think virtually every country agrees with me on that."

The conflict traces back to February 28, when joint US-Israeli strikes killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, aged 86. Iran retaliated with missile and drone attacks on US and Israeli assets across the Gulf and Israel, severely impacting shipping routes.

Strait of Hormuz closure hits global economy Iran has effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for roughly 20% of world oil, through threats and attacks on vessels. This has driven oil prices, fueling energy market chaos and economic concerns worldwide.

Following Khamenei's death, his son Mojtaba Khamenei assumed the role of Supreme Leader, amid ongoing strikes targeting Iranian infrastructure.