Donald Trump has promised bold actions on his first day back in office, including a national emergency to deport millions of undocumented immigrants, sealing the US border, and ending birthright citizenship. He also plans to impose hefty tariffs on imports, cut funding to schools with controversial curricula, and undo Biden-era electric vehicle mandates. Trump also aims to boost US energy production, pardon January 6 rioters, quickly end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and overhaul the "deep state" by removing federal workers deemed disloyal.

Here's a closer look at the 10 key promises Donald Trump has made to take immediate action upon taking office.

"The day I take the oath of office, the migrant invasion ends and the restoration of our country begins. On Day 1, I will launch the largest deportation program in American history." — Trump at Kinston, North Carolina, rally, on November 3, 2024.

Trump aims to address the perceived invasion of illegal immigration by focusing on detaining and removing people in large detention centers.

2. Close the US Border As part of his immigration stance, Trump has promised to close the US border on Day 1, halting illegal border crossings.

"And on Day 1, I will close the border, and I will stop the invasion of illegal criminals coming into our country." — Trump at Coachella, California, rally, on October 12, 2024.

This action is meant to curb illegal immigration and protect US borders from what he describes as a criminal invasion.

3. End automatic citizenship for children of illegal immigrants Trump plans to end the practice of granting automatic citizenship to children born in the US to undocumented parents. This executive order will target children born to illegal immigrants, who Trump argues should not be granted citizenship automatically.

"I will sign a Day 1 executive order ending automatic citizenship for the children of illegal aliens." — Trump at Pickens, South Carolina, rally on July 1, 2023.

4. Tariffs: Economic measures on imports Trump has promised to impose substantial tariffs on imports from key trade partners. On Day 1, he intends to enact a 25% tariff on products from Canada and Mexico, as well as a 10% tariff on Chinese imports.

"On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States." — Trump on Truth Social on November 25, 2024.

This action reflects Trump's protectionist stance and commitment to shifting U.S. trade dynamics.

5. End funding for schools promoting transgender policies Trump has pledged to take action against schools promoting what he considers inappropriate content, such as critical race theory and transgender policies. He plans to cut federal funding for schools that engage in such practices.

"On Day 1, I will sign a new executive order to cut federal funding for any school, pushing critical race theory, transgender insanity, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content onto the shoulders of our children." — Trump at Atlanta rally on August 3, 2024.

Trump has indicated that this order will also target schools that impose vaccine or mask mandates.

6. End the Electric Vehicle mandate Trump intends to cancel the electric vehicle mandate on Day 1. While it's unclear what specific federal mandates Trump is referencing, it seems he intends to undo Biden-era policies related to electric vehicles (EVs), including possible environmental and fuel economy standards.

"I will cancel Kamala's insane electric vehicle mandate." — Trump at Grand Rapids, Michigan, on November 4, 2024.

7. "Drill, Drill, Drill": Commitment to US energy independence Donald Trump has pledged to ramp up oil drilling within the United States. During a December town hall with Fox News, Trump emphasized that while he wouldn’t act as a dictator, he would exercise decisive authority on his first day in office. He said his top priorities for Day 1 include pursuing an aggressive push for increased oil production, echoing his belief that ramping up domestic drilling would significantly lower energy costs.

8. Pardon January 6 Capitol rioters Trump has promised to pardon individuals convicted or charged for their involvement in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. He intends to review the cases of those imprisoned for the attack and grant them pardons if he deems it appropriate.

"The moment we win, we will rapidly review the cases of every political prisoner unjustly victimized by the Harris regime, and I will sign their pardons on Day 1." — Trump at Mosinee, Wisconsin, rally, on September 7, 2024.

This promise highlights Trump's intent to provide clemency to those he believes were unfairly prosecuted.

"I'll get the war with Ukraine and Russia ended. If I'm president-elect, I'll get it done before even becoming president." — Trump on Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends," on September 11, 2024.

10. ‘Deep State’ reform: Firing disloyal federal workers Trump intends to target the so-called “deep state" by firing or neutralizing federal workers he views as disloyal or obstructive to his administration’s agenda. He plans to weed out individuals he deems as part of the political establishment.