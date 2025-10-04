Donald Trump’s $100,000 H-1B visa fee faces first lawsuit in US court: What does it mean?

H-1B Visa Fee hike: A broad coalition of unions, employers and religious groups has filed a lawsuit in San Francisco, challenging President Donald Trump’s unprecedented attempt to impose a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas for highly skilled foreign workers.

The case, lodged in federal court on Friday, marks the first legal battle against Trump’s proclamation announced two weeks earlier. The move is the latest in a series of aggressive steps by the US president to restrict immigration into the United States.

H-1B Visa Fee Hike: Who is suing Trump administration? The plaintiffs span multiple sectors, underscoring the wide-ranging impact of the order. They include the United Auto Workers union, the American Association of University Professors, a nurse recruitment agency and several religious organisations.

Together, they argue that the president has overstepped his authority. His power to block certain foreign nationals, they contend, does not extend to rewriting the law that created the H-1B visa system.

“The Proclamation transforms the H-1B program into one where employers must either ‘pay to play’ or seek a ‘national interest’ exemption, which will be doled out at the discretion of the Secretary of Homeland Security, a system that opens the door to selective enforcement and corruption,” the lawsuit said.

H-1B Visa Fee Hike: What has the White House said? White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson defended the administration’s approach, insisting the order was within the law.

She said the move was aimed at “discouraging companies from spamming the system and driving down American wages, while providing certainty to employers who need to bring the best talent from overseas.”

Why is the H-1B visa so significant? The H-1B programme allows American employers to recruit foreign specialists in fields such as technology, healthcare and academia. Tech companies in particular depend heavily on these visas to fill gaps in the domestic workforce.

Each year, 65,000 visas are issued, with an additional 20,000 reserved for advanced degree holders. They are typically valid for three to six years. India dominates the programme, accounting for 71% of approvals last year, while China stood at 11.7%, according to government figures.

Employers already pay fees ranging from $2,000 to $5,000 depending on company size and other factors.

Trump’s order would raise that cost to $100,000 for each new H-1B hire — unless an exemption is granted.

H-1B Visa Fee Hike: Why is the order controversial? Critics argue the move would devastate industries reliant on global talent, stifle innovation and violate both constitutional and statutory law.

The lawsuit contends that only Congress, not the president, has the power to impose new fees or taxes. Plaintiffs further accuse agencies such as the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department of rushing to enforce the order without proper rulemaking procedures.

Trump, however, has defended the measure as necessary to protect American workers and national security. He argued that high numbers of lower-wage H-1B entrants “discouraged Americans from pursuing careers in science and technology” and that “the large-scale replacement of American workers” posed a threat to both the economy and national security.

H-1B Visa Fee Hike: What happens next? Legal experts note that the outcome could have profound consequences for the future of America’s high-skilled immigration system. If the courts side with the plaintiffs, the ruling may reaffirm limits on executive authority in altering visa programmes.

If Donald Trump prevails, the H-1B system could be reshaped overnight into what critics call a “pay to play” regime.