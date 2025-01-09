Los Angeles Fires: In the wake of devastating wildfires ravaging Los Angeles, US President-elect Donald Trump has reignited his longstanding feud with California Governor Gavin Newsom, blaming him for the catastrophic situation. The Republican has claimed that the governor's decision to restrict water usage to save ‘essentially worthless’ fish species has caused the Wildfires that is being dubbed as the worst in past two years.

As the Los Angeles wildfires continue to wreak havoc, forcing tens of thousands to evacuate and resulting in multiple fatalities, Donald Trump has taken to social media to voice his criticisms of Gavin Newsom's handling of fire management and environmental policies in California.

In his posts, Trump demanded Newsom's resignation, asserting that California's beautiful landscapes are being reduced to ashes under his leadership.

Trump Blames Los Angeles Fires on Guv's Focus on 'Worthless' Fish

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. (File Photo: Reuters)

On January 8, 2025, Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, stating that California Governor Gavin Newsom's "incompetence" and prioritisation of environmental regulations over public safety have contributed to the wildfires engulfing parts of California.

Donald Trump specifically pointed out the governor's decision to restrict water usage to protect a threatened fish species, the delta smelt, which he described as "essentially worthless."

Donald Trump argued that this decision has hindered firefighting efforts, claiming that hydrants ran dry during the emergency response due to mismanagement.

Donald Trump vs Gavin Newsom: An Age Old Feud? This isn't the first time Donald Trump has expressed frustration with Gavin Newsom over wildfire management. Throughout his presidency, he repeatedly warned the governor about the dangers posed by inadequate fire prevention measures and forest management.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, center, surveys damage in Pacific Palisades with CalFire's Nick Schuler, left, and Senator Alex Padilla, D-Calif., during the Palisades Fire Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Pacific Palisades, Calif. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)

In 2019, Donald Trump had claimed Newsome did a ‘terrible job of forest management’.

In a series of posts, Trump had written, "I told him from the first day we met that he must "clean" his forest floors regardless of what his bosses, the environmentalists, DEMAND of him. Must also do burns and cut fire stoppers. Every year, as the fire's rage & California burns, it is the same thing-and then he comes to the Federal Government for $$$ help. No more."

Donald Trump's posts rebuking Gavin Newsom in 2019

“Get your act together Governor", Trump had warned during his first term as US President.

“You don't see close to the level of burn in other states... But our teams are working well together in putting these massive, and many, fires out. Great firefighters! Also, open up the ridiculously closed water lanes coming down from the North. Don't pour it out into the Pacific Ocean. Should be done immediately. California desperately needs water, and you can have it now!”< Trump added.

Trump's comments have sparked a political firestorm, with Newsom responding that such attacks are inappropriate and politically motivated during a crisis where lives are at stake.

What Caused Los Angles Fires? Amid California's struggle with seven wildfires, Trump seeks to blame Governor Newsom for the ‘apocalyptic’ crisis, many experts argue that climate change and extreme weather patterns play significant roles in exacerbating wildfire risks in the state.

A big factor contributing to the current wildfires is the onset of prolonged dry conditions, which came after Los Angeles recorded the highest rainfall in a two-year time span in 2024, meteorologist Ariel Cohen told CNN.