US President Donald Trump has reintroduced his plan to create a national sculpture garden honoring prominent figures in American history. Dubbed the "National Garden of American Heroes," the park would feature 250 statues, one for each year since the nation's founding, as part of a celebration marking the United States' 250th anniversary in July 2026.

In an executive order signed on February 6, Trump directed that the project be completed "as expeditiously as possible."

Honoring America’s heroes Speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast at the US Capitol, Trump emphasised the importance of commemorating American history through monuments.

"I have signed an Executive Order to resume the process of creating a new national park full of statues of the greatest Americans who ever lived. We're going to be honoring our heroes, honoring the greatest people from our country. We're not gonna be tearing down, we're gonna be building up," Trump said.

The project is a revival of an initiative first announced during Trump's presidency. The initial executive order, issued in 2020, came amid nationwide protests over systemic racism, which included the removal of statues linked to controversial historical figures.

Who will be honored? Trump’s 2020 order listed notable Americans across various fields, including presidents, civil rights leaders, scientists, military figures, and cultural icons. Some of the names included in the initial plan were: George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King, Jr., Harriet Tubman, Booker T. Washington, Jackie Robinson, Thomas Jefferson, Susan B. Anthony, Ronald Reagan, Antonin Scalia, Amelia Earhart, and Frederick Douglass.

The latest order instructs the Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy to suggest additional names to reach the 250-figure goal.

Unclear details on location and commissioning Neither the original nor the recent executive order specifies a location for the garden. However, the 2020 order stated that it should be built on "a site of natural beauty" near a population hub while minimizing disruption to local communities. A task force was previously assigned to evaluate potential sites, though no final decision was made.