Trump’s 50% tariffs spark alarm in Washington DC? Congress lawmaker voices support for India ties

US tariffs on India: A senior United States lawmaker has cautioned that President Donald Trump’s 50% tariffs on India risk undermining the decades-long strategic partnership between the two nations. Representative Gregory Meeks, the ranking Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, described the tariffs as “arbitrary” and warned that they could “threaten this vital relationship”.

Why are US-India relations under strain? Tensions between New Delhi and Washington have escalated after President Trump announced a sweeping 50% tariff package on India, including a 25% levy on purchases of Russian oil. The move has sparked diplomatic concern, with India defending its energy imports as being guided by national interest and market realities.

India has consistently maintained that its procurement of Russian crude is essential for energy security and is not politically motivated, emphasising that decisions are driven by “economic and strategic considerations”.

What did Gregory Meeks say about Trump's 50% tariffs? Following a meeting with Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra in Washington, Rep Meeks underscored the bipartisan backing for deepening bilateral ties.

“Met with @AmbVMKwatra to underscore Congress’ support for the US-India partnership, which has strengthened over the past 25 years, including through the Quad,” the House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats posted on social media, quoting Meeks.

In a separate statement, Meeks added:

“I reaffirmed our commitment to deeper ties, our shared hope for peace in Ukraine, and my alarm at Trump’s arbitrary tariffs that threaten this vital relationship.”

How is India responding diplomatically? Ambassador Kwatra expressed appreciation for Meeks’ longstanding advocacy of US-India relations, writing on X (formerly Twitter):

“Grateful for his constant counsel and steadfast support to the US-India relationship throughout his leadership on @HouseForeign.”

He further noted that their conversation covered a wide range of issues, including trade, energy, Indo-Pacific strategy, and global diplomatic challenges.

In a separate engagement, Kwatra met Rep Carol Miller, Chair of the Congressional Energy Export Caucus, to discuss India’s energy security priorities and its trade relations with the US.

Vinay Kwatra said:

“Took the opportunity to brief @RepCarolMiller, Chair of the Congressional Energy Export Caucus, on India's energy security and trade perspectives, especially India's hydrocarbon trade with the US. Highlighted India's steadfast support to all efforts, including the Alaska Summit, for the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy.”

What lies ahead for US-India trade relations?

