Trump’s approval rating dips to lowest of second term amid concerns over economy, immigration: Reuters/Ipsos Poll

US President Donald Trump’s approval rating has dipped to 40%, marking the lowest point of his second term, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll. The one-point drop from 41% in mid-July reflects persistent public concern over his handling of the economy and immigration—two key pillars of his presidency.

The poll, conducted over three days and concluding on Monday, surveyed 1,023 American adults and revealed a deeply divided electorate. While 83% of Republicans support Trump’s performance, just 3% of Democrats approve. Among independents, approval stood at roughly one-third, underscoring a polarised political environment heading into the final stretch of the term.

Mixed reviews on key issues Despite the overall decline, Trump received a modest boost in approval for his economic management, with 38% expressing support—up from 35% in the previous poll. On immigration, approval also saw a slight uptick to 43%, up from 41%.

Poll details The Reuters/Ipsos survey had a margin of error of 3 percentage points. The findings suggest that while some of Trump’s core policy areas are seeing marginal improvements in public perception, they have not translated into a broader gain in overall approval.