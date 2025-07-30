Subscribe

Trump’s approval rating dips to lowest of second term amid concerns over economy, immigration: Reuters/Ipsos Poll

US President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to 40%—the lowest of his second term—amid ongoing concerns over his handling of the economy and immigration, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. The poll also revealed 83% of Republicans approving, compared to just 3% of Democrats.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated30 Jul 2025, 10:12 PM IST
US President Donald Trump at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 29, 2025. Trump returned to Washington following a trip to Scotland. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)
US President Donald Trump’s approval rating has dipped to 40%, marking the lowest point of his second term, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll. The one-point drop from 41% in mid-July reflects persistent public concern over his handling of the economy and immigration—two key pillars of his presidency.

The poll, conducted over three days and concluding on Monday, surveyed 1,023 American adults and revealed a deeply divided electorate. While 83% of Republicans support Trump’s performance, just 3% of Democrats approve. Among independents, approval stood at roughly one-third, underscoring a polarised political environment heading into the final stretch of the term.

Mixed reviews on key issues

Despite the overall decline, Trump received a modest boost in approval for his economic management, with 38% expressing support—up from 35% in the previous poll. On immigration, approval also saw a slight uptick to 43%, up from 41%.

Poll details

The Reuters/Ipsos survey had a margin of error of 3 percentage points. The findings suggest that while some of Trump’s core policy areas are seeing marginal improvements in public perception, they have not translated into a broader gain in overall approval.

Trump has campaigned on promises to strengthen the US economy and enforce stricter immigration controls.

