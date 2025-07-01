Donald Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’: 59% Americans fear it will hurt their families, poll finds

A majority of Americans oppose the sweeping federal budget bill championed by President Donald Trump, according to a new Fox News national poll, underscoring the uphill battle Republicans face as the legislation moves through the Senate.

The survey, conducted June 13–16, found that 59% of voters oppose the tax and spending bill, compared with just 38% who support it—a 21-point margin of disapproval. About half of respondents (49%) said the legislation would personally hurt their families. Only 23% believed it would help, while 26% said it would make no difference.

Even among those who reported having a good understanding of what is in the bill, skepticism remained high. While they were slightly more likely to support the measure, more still thought it would do harm rather than good (45% vs. 34%).

Deep divide The measure, formally called the One, Big, Beautiful Bill, revealed stark political divisions:

73% of Republicans favor the legislation.

89% of Democrats oppose it.

73% of independents also oppose it. The bill passed the House of Representatives last month by a single vote and is now facing a series of votes in the Senate.

Key provisions and controversies The sweeping package is stuffed with Trump’s signature priorities, including:

Extending the 2017 tax cuts and eliminating taxes on tips and overtime pay.

Funding billions in border security and codifying stricter immigration policies.

Restructuring Medicaid and cutting funding to food stamps to offset tax reductions.

Imposing new work requirements for Medicaid coverage. Critics, particularly Democrats, have attacked the bill’s impact on America’s social safety net. Medicaid provides health coverage to about 71 million low-income Americans, and the proposed cuts go further than those passed in the House version.

Trump’s push and Republican defense President Trump has been celebrating the measure online, calling it “ONE GREAT BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL.” He has pressed lawmakers to send it to his desk by July 4, framing it as a fulfillment of his second-term promises.

Meanwhile, Republicans argue that Democrats are opposing tax relief for working Americans and instead backing tax hikes.

Senate advances Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ in narrow vote The Republican-controlled US Senate has pushed forward President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax cuts and spending proposal, formally known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

The Senate voted 51–49 late Saturday to clear the first hurdle toward final passage, setting up an intense week of debates and amendments.

President Trump celebrated the advance on social media, calling it a “great victory” and praising Republican senators Rick Scott, Mike Lee, Ron Johnson, and Cynthia Lummis for their “fantastic work” in helping secure the vote.

Next steps and Amendments On Monday, June 30, senators will engage in a vote-a-rama, a procedural marathon in which lawmakers can propose an unlimited number of amendments to the massive bill. Democrats are expected to mount a series of efforts to reshape the legislation, which enshrines Trump’s core domestic agenda.

The measure combines tax cuts, new spending provisions, stricter immigration rules, and changes to entitlement programs such as Medicaid.

The Senate resumed its final debate this morning after a weekend spent adjusting provisions to comply with parliamentarian rulings and satisfy holdout Republicans.

If the Senate manages to pass the bill, it will head to the House of Representatives, where divisions among lawmakers remain sharp. Some members are alarmed by the legislation’s price tag, while others are concerned about proposed cuts to Medicaid. With Democrats uniformly opposed, Republicans can afford to lose no more than three votes in either chamber if they hope to get the bill through.