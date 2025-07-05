Donald Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ delivers tax cuts but at a cost to low-income families | Explained

Trump signed a controversial tax and spending bill that critics claim will harm low-income Americans while benefiting the wealthy. 

Mausam Jha
Updated5 Jul 2025, 01:10 PM IST
Kids on bikes, including one with a mask depicting U.S. President Donald Trump, lead the homemade Fourth of July Parade in the Lanesville neighborhood of Gloucester, Massachusetts, U.S., July 4, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Kids on bikes, including one with a mask depicting U.S. President Donald Trump, lead the homemade Fourth of July Parade in the Lanesville neighborhood of Gloucester, Massachusetts, U.S., July 4, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder(REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump signed into law the sweeping tax and spending bill that Republicans pushed through Congress earlier in the week, meeting his deadline of legislating it by the Fourth of July.

Spanning nearly 900 pages, the new law includes a broad mix of tax cuts, spending reductions, and other key Republican priorities, such as increased funding for the military and immigration enforcement.

What is in the bill?

The new tax bill makes the Trump-era tax rates and brackets permanent, solidifying earlier cuts. It introduces temporary deductions for tips, overtime pay, and auto loans, and adds a $6,000 deduction for seniors earning up to $75,000, aligning with Trump’s pledge to eliminate taxes on Social Security benefits.

The child tax credit rises slightly from $2,000 to $2,200, though many low-income families won’t receive the full amount. The cap on state and local tax (SALT) deductions increases to $40,000 for five years, a major benefit for residents of high-tax states.

Also Read: Donald Trump admits 2020 US election defeat in his ‘life evolution video’, says ‘They tried to end my…’ | Watch

While the bill includes major business tax breaks to encourage investment, a Congressional Budget Office analysis finds that wealthy households would gain around $12,000 annually, while the poorest could lose $1,600 due to cuts in Medicaid and food aid, AP reported.

Despite the significant cuts to safety net programs, the savings fall short of covering the cost of the tax package, which is expected to add over $3 trillion to the federal debt by 2034.

Also Read: Golden Dome Missile Shield Project: Trump seeks Japan’s help in developing $175 billion defense plan — Report

The package includes new 80-hour-a-month work requirements for many adults receiving Medicaid and food stamps, including older people up to age 65. Parents of children 14 and older would have to meet the programme's work requirements, according to the Associated Press.

There's also a proposed new $35 co-payment that can be charged to patients using Medicaid services.

What did the analyst say?

More than 71 million people rely on Medicaid, which expanded under Obama's Affordable Care Act, and 40 million use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programme. Most already work, according to analysts, AP reported.

Some measures in the bill could result in millions losing access to Medicaid and food assistance, creating financial strain for families and sparking voter backlash. These potential consequences prompted some Senate Republicans to oppose the bill, concerned about the harm it could cause in their states.

Also Read: Donald Trump signs ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ into law. Who benefits the most? What's concerning? | 10 key takeaways

According to a report by the New York Times, Alex Jacquez, who served on the National Economic Council under President Joseph R. Biden Jr., said, “They want to try to get past elections and try to hide the ball on the damage they’re imposing on health care and food assistance.” 

Starting next year, some taxes may fall

The tax bill fulfils the president’s pledge to make tips and overtime pay tax-deductible from 2025 to 2028. However, not all workers will benefit, especially lower earners who already fall below the standard deduction threshold and therefore won’t gain anything from the additional deduction.

The first of these changes take effect next year, when new rules for enrolling in health insurance begin. These include added paperwork requirements and the elimination of automatic renewals for Affordable Care Act subsidies, potentially making coverage harder to maintain for millions.

Take a look:

Tax cutsTime
High standard deductionExpanded starting 2025
No taxes on tips and overtimeStarting 2025, these earnings will be tax-exempt
State and Local Tax (SALT)Deduction Cap increased Cap raised- 2025
Electric Vehicle tax creditEnd by September 30, 2025
Home Energy Efficiency creditsEnd by December 31, 2025
Food Stamp Work RequirementsCould take effect in 2025 (pending legislation)
New rules on Health insuranceStart in 2026
Medicaid work requirementsEnforced by 31st December 2026 in most states
Child tax creditStarting in 2025
Medicaid, food stamp formula changesStarting in 2028
Additional deduction for seniorsStarting in 2025
State and local tax deductionStarting in 2025

“America's winning, winning, winning like never before,” Trump said, noting last month's bombing campaign against Iran's nuclear program, which he said the flyover was meant to honour. “Promises made, promises kept, and we've kept them.”

Critics assailed the package as a giveaway to the rich that will rob millions more lower-income people of their health insurance, food assistance and financial stability.

Also Read: ‘Promises kept’: Donald Trump signs ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ at the White House July 4 picnic

Every member of Congress who voted for this devastating bill picked the pockets of working people to hand billionaires a $5 trillion gift.

“Today, Donald Trump signed into law the worst job-killing bill in American history. It will rip health care from 17 million workers to pay for massive tax giveaways to the wealthy and big corporations, amounting to the country’s largest money grab from the working class to the ultra-rich,” AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler said in a statement. “Every member of Congress who voted for this devastating bill picked the pockets of working people to hand billionaires a $5 trillion gift.”

(With inputs from AP and NYT)

Key Takeaways
  • The new tax law solidifies Trump-era tax cuts but imposes stricter work requirements for Medicaid and food assistance.
  • Wealthy households stand to gain significantly from tax breaks, while low-income families may face financial hardship.
  • The bill is projected to add over $3 trillion to the federal debt by 2034, raising concerns about long-term economic stability.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Follow all the latest updates on Israel Iran Conflict here on Livemint.

Business NewsNewsUs NewsDonald Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ delivers tax cuts but at a cost to low-income families | Explained
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.