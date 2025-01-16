Tom Homan, who has been appointed as the “border czar" for President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration, revealed that the transition team is considering the launch of a hotline for Americans to report illegal immigrants suspected of committing crimes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Homan, in a recent interview with NBC News, emphasized the need for a system that allows citizens to assist in addressing issues like child trafficking and forced labor.

"I want a place where American citizens can call and report," Homan stated. "We need to take care of the American people. We need to make sure they have an outlet to help report child traffickers, forced labor traffickers. We want to give them an opportunity to be a part of the fix."

While Homan’s proposal has generated attention, it is important to note that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has operated a similar tip line for over two decades, and reportedly received an average of 15,000 calls per month. ICE's hotline gathers tips on illegal immigration, as well as other legal violations like drug smuggling and document fraud.

However, the Trump transition team did not provide additional information on how the new hotline would differ from ICE’s existing system.

Some proponents of stricter immigration policies argue that creating a hotline focused specifically on illegal immigration could help raise public awareness. Mark Krikorian, executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies, which advocates for reduced immigration, supported the idea. "It seems like not only is it worth a try, but it's also an important message to send," USA Today has quoted Krikorian as saying/

Krikorian added, “Part of the point of it is to make it clear to illegal aliens that they’re not untouchable. I think that’s an important message to send even if they only get a handful of actual usable leads."

While the proposal has garnered support from some immigration skeptics, it has also sparked backlash from immigrant rights advocates. Critics argue that such a hotline could exacerbate racial profiling and discrimination, with the potential to encourage citizens to report neighbors based on perceived immigration status.

Anabel Mendoza, a spokeswoman for the immigrant rights organization United We Dream, condemned the proposal. Mendoza was stated as saying by USA Today, "Ultimately, what he is saying is that he wants the average American to turn against their neighbor."

Tom Wong, director of the US Immigration Policy Center at the University of California, San Diego, echoed these concerns, as per the news report, drawing comparisons to the Minutemen militia groups that patrolled the Southern border. Wong warned that such a hotline could embolden vigilante groups and further marginalize undocumented communities.

"This hotline will turn citizens against immigrants, embolden vigilante groups, and serve as a recipe for racial profiling and increased discrimination," Wong said. "Undocumented communities will also be further driven into the shadows."

As the debate continues, the future of the proposed hotline remains uncertain, with concerns over its potential social and legal implications dominating the conversation.