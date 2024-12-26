Tom Homan, the incoming Border Czar under the Donald Trump administration, has revealed that the White House will require $86 billion from Congress to initiate the mass deportation plan set to be a central focus of the new administration. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking on Fox Business, Homan emphasized that while the deportation effort will be costly in the short term, it will ultimately save taxpayers billions of dollars in the long run.

The proposed funding will go toward increasing detention capacity, with Homan stating a goal to expand the number of detention beds from the current capacity of tens of thousands to 100,000. "Congress needs to fund this deportation operation," Homan asserted, acknowledging the expense but stressing the long-term financial benefits. He added, "It's going to be expensive, but it's going to save billions of dollars in taxpayers' money."

The former acting director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) further detailed that the funds would be used for additional resources, including detention beds, deportation flights, transportation for deported individuals, and medical care during the deportation process. Homan emphasized that this initiative was crucial for national security, calling it “the biggest national security vulnerability this country has."

President-elect Donald Trump said he is commitment to the plan, vowing to begin the "largest deportation operation in American history" on his first day back in office.

Homan, who has been tapped to lead the operation, echoed Trump's sentiment, saying that the incoming administration will take swift action to address what they view as an urgent national security issue. The plan is expected to be one of the most significant efforts of its kind in US history.

As the proposal moves through Congress, attention will be on how lawmakers respond to the call for funding and the broader implications of such an ambitious deportation strategy.

Tom Homan appointed to oversee mass deportations and border crackdown On November 12, former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Tom Homan, was appointed as the "border czar" for President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming administration. Homan, a seasoned immigration enforcement expert, has pledged to enact major changes in US border security, focusing on mass deportations, combating human trafficking, and addressing drug smuggling.

In his new role, Homan will oversee a comprehensive border security strategy, including both the US-Mexico and US-Canada borders, as well as maritime and aviation security. Trump has emphasized that Homan's appointment is central to his administration's commitment to strengthening border security and implementing large-scale deportations.

Homan has expressed his intention to take immediate action on his first day in office, vowing to implement a “shock and awe" approach to border enforcement. His goal is to deter illegal border crossings and establish a stronger and more effective immigration enforcement system. Under his leadership, the Trump administration plans to enforce stricter border control measures, aimed at preventing illegal immigration and ensuring the safety of the nation.

As part of the border czar's responsibilities, Homan will manage deportation initiatives, which align with Trump's promise to conduct a historic deportation operation. This is expected to be one of the largest and most aggressive deportation efforts in US history, with Homan expected to oversee the logistics of deportations, ensuring coordination between various government agencies involved.

Homan's appointment underscores Trump's focus on immigration and border security, which were central themes of his 2016 campaign and continue to be pivotal issues in his administration's priorities. The appointment also signifies the administration's commitment to fulfilling promises made to voters who support stronger border enforcement and reduced illegal immigration.