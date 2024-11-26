Donald Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan praised as ’the right guy in charge’ to secure the US-Mexico border

Ravi Hari
Updated26 Nov 2024, 02:10 AM IST
Tom Homan, appointed by President-elect Trump as Border Czar, will visit Texas to prepare for a crackdown on illegal border crossings (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
US President-elect Donald Trump’s appointed Border Czar, Tom Homan, is set to visit Texas this week to prepare for a crackdown on illegal border crossings, said Lone Star State Governor Greg Abbott who lauded Homan as "the right guy in charge" to secure the US-Mexico border and enforce deportations of illegal migrants.

"We’ve got the right guy in charge of it. His name is Tom Homan. He’s going to be the border czar,” Abbott said on radio show “Cats Roundtable” on WABC 770 AM. “There’s a tall task for President Trump to find, to locate these people and then to deport them or to jail them,” Abbott said.

“For one, we’re going to secure the border. For another, we’re going to have to remove from our country all these dangerous criminals to restore peace and safety in our communities.”

“We’re going to secure the border, and we’re going to have to remove these dangerous criminals,” Abbott said, focusing specifically on Venezuelan prison gang members, the Tren de Aragua, who have been linked to violence in both Texas and New York.

Abbott also announced plans to bolster physical barriers along the Texas-Mexico border, including more buoys, fencing, and walls, as part of a strategy to deter illegal crossings.

Homan’s role and policy changes

Tom Homan, former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), was appointed as Trump’s “border czar” on November 12. Homan has vowed to implement drastic changes in US border security, including mass deportations, tackling human trafficking, and addressing drug smuggling. He promised that on day one of the Trump administration, there would be immediate action aimed at achieving “shock and awe” in border control enforcement.

In a recent appearance on Donald Trump Jr.'s 'Rumble' show, Homan outlined plans to use a multi-faceted approach to border security, focusing on not just deportations but broader efforts to tackle the full scope of border-related crime.

Trump's promises of change

Trump expressed strong support for Homan’s appointment, underscoring his extensive experience and commitment to tough border policies. “I am pleased to announce that the former ICE Director, and stalwart on Border Control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump Administration, in charge of our Nation’s Borders,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Homan’s mandate will include overseeing both the southern and northern US borders, as well as maritime and aviation security. His responsibilities will extend to managing large-scale deportation initiatives, reinforcing Trump’s promise to restore order and safety at the nation’s borders.

With these new efforts, the Trump administration aims to significantly reshape US immigration policy, focusing heavily on enforcement and border security.

Key Takeaways
  • Tom Homan’s appointment reflects a shift towards stricter immigration enforcement.
  • Governor Abbott emphasizes the need to combat dangerous criminal gangs linked to violence.
  • The Trump administration plans to implement comprehensive measures for border security, including physical barriers and mass deportations.

First Published:26 Nov 2024, 02:10 AM IST
Donald Trump's Border Czar Tom Homan praised as 'the right guy in charge' to secure the US-Mexico border

