Tom Homan, the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and President-elect Donald Trump's incoming Border Czar, promised a dramatic shift in US border security policies. Appearing on Donald Trump Jr.'s 'Rumble' show, Homan vowed that on day one of the Trump administration, Americans would witness "shock and awe" as his team would swiftly act on border control and deportation efforts.

Focus on mass deportation and border security When asked by Trump Jr. about his plans for immediate action upon taking office, Tom Homan expressed confidence, saying, “I got three words for them: shock and awe."

Key results Homan aims to achieve Homan's remarks underscored a comprehensive approach to border control, focusing on reducing overdose deaths and curbing sex trafficking. He emphasized that his efforts would extend beyond mass deportations to address drug trafficking, human trafficking, and migrant fatalities, aiming for a safer and more secure border.

“You’re going to see us take this country back and, look, like I said before, it isn’t just about the deportation operation. This about saving the children and about securing the border. What’s the results? Less overdose deaths, less sex trafficking, for God’s sake, one of the worst crimes around, less migrants dying," he said, stressing the importance of protecting Americans from illegal activities linked to border security issues.

Personal motivation behind the return to public service Homan also shared his personal motivation for returning to government service. He explained that his wife played a key role in his decision, stating that he had grown frustrated with his inability to make a difference in the country’s immigration policies. "If you don’t go back, we’re going to get divorced because I’m sick and tired of you waking up everyday pissed off about you not being able to do anything," Homan recounted his wife telling him.

With his enthusiastic commitment to reforming immigration and border security, Homan expressed readiness to begin his role and address the challenges ahead in the Trump administration.

Trump appoints Tom Homan as Border Czar President-elect Donald Trump appointed on November 12 Tom Homanas his “border czar" in the upcoming administration. This position will be crucial to Trump’s promises to tighten security along the US-Mexico border and oversee a large-scale deportation operation.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump expressed his satisfaction with the appointment, stating, “I am pleased to announce that the Former ICE Director, and stalwart on Border Control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump Administration, in charge of our Nation’s Borders."