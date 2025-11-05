Trump’s chilling message as Indian-American Zohran Mamdani wins in New York City: ‘...and so it begins’

US President Donald Trump posted a chilling message on his social media handle after Zohran Mamdani, an Indian-American, won the New York mayoral polls.

Mamdani, a Democrat, received 50.3% of the votes, while former Governor Andrew Cuomo garnered 41.6% with 88% of the vote counted, according to the Associated Press. Republican Curtis Sliwa got 7.2%.

Without saying too much, Trump wrote on Truth Social: “…and so it begins!”

The US President's post comes minutes after Mamdani, in his first remarks to his supporters, pledged to end the culture of corruption that enables billionaires such as Donald Trump to evade taxes.

“Donald Trump, I know you are watching, so I have four words for you: turn the volume up,” the newly elected mayor said.

Taking a dig at Trump, Mamdani promised to “put an end to 'the culture of corruption' that has allowed billionaires like Trump to evade taxation and exploit tax breaks.”

One of Mamdani's first challenges as mayor will be managing the city’s relationship with the White House. Trump has repeatedly lambasted Mamdani, calling him a “communist lunatic” and threatening to withhold funding from the city.

“It is my strong conviction that New York City will be a Complete and Total Economic and Social Disaster should Mamdani win,” Trump posted on Monday. “I don’t want to send, as President, good money after bad.”

However, in his first remarks, Mamdani said that the future is in their hands and celebrated the toppling of a political dynasty. “…the future is in our hands; we have toppled a political dynasty. We will fight for you, because we are you: Zohran Mamdani to people of New York,” he said.

About Zohran Mamdani Zohran Mamdani is the Ugandan-born son of Oscar-nominated filmmaker Mira Nair and Mahmood Mamdani, a professor at Columbia University and a scholar of colonialism.

He moved to New York at age 7, attended Bronx High School of Science and Bowdoin College in Maine, and tried his hand at multiple careers, including as a rap artist, working on his mother’s films, and as a foreclosure-prevention counsellor at a nonprofit named Chhaya before turning toward politics.