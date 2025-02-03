Donald Trump’s face on Mount Rushmore? Congresswoman pushes Bill to add him to iconic monument

Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna has introduced a bill proposing to carve President Donald Trump’s likeness on the iconic Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota.

The proposed legislation aims to honor President Trump, who served as the 45th and 47th President of the United States, recognising his transformative impact on the country. The bill highlights President Trump’s leadership in various areas, including economic growth, national security, and foreign policy, which the proposal credits with fostering peace and prioritizing America’s interests.

In a statement, Luna emphasised Trump’s legacy, stating, “President Trump’s bold leadership and steadfast dedication to America’s greatness have cemented his place in history. Mount Rushmore, a timeless symbol of our nation’s freedom and strength, deserves to reflect his towering legacy—a legacy further solidified by the powerful start to his second term.”

She also noted that Trump should be remembered alongside historic figures such as Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt.

The bill, if passed, would initiate discussions about the possibility of adding Trump’s likeness to the monument, an iconic structure that currently features the faces of four former US presidents.

Mount Rushmore: A symbol of American history and heritage Located in the Black Hills of South Dakota, Mount Rushmore is one of the most iconic monuments in the United States, drawing millions of visitors from around the world each year. The massive sculpture, designed by artist Gutzon Borglum, features the 60-foot-high faces of four U.S. presidents: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln. These presidents were chosen to represent the nation’s birth, growth, development, and preservation, making the monument a profound symbol of American history.

Creation of the monument The idea for Mount Rushmore was first conceived in the early 1920s by South Dakota historian Doane Robinson, who wanted to create a sculpture that would attract tourism to the state. Borglum was selected to design the monument, and work began in 1927. The project faced significant challenges, including the difficulty of working with granite, limited funding, and harsh weather conditions. Despite these obstacles, Borglum and his team managed to carve the monument over a period of 14 years, finally completing it in 1941.

The presidents depicted on Mount Rushmore were chosen for their significant contributions to the United States. George Washington represents the nation’s founding, Thomas Jefferson is a symbol of the country’s expansion and ideals of democracy, Theodore Roosevelt signifies the nation’s growth and development, and Abraham Lincoln embodies the preservation of the Union during the Civil War.

Cultural and political significance The figures of Washington, Jefferson, Roosevelt, and Lincoln are revered for their leadership during pivotal moments in the nation’s history, and their faces carved into the mountain are a powerful reminder of the country’s journey.