From immigration crackdown to Canada & Mexico tariff war: A look at Donald Trump’s first two weeks in office

President Donald Trump in his first two weeks in office, moved swiftly to reshape US policy, signing a record number of executive orders and actions aimed at fulfilling his campaign promises. From immigration restrictions and regulatory rollbacks to changes in trade policy and federal hiring freezes, Trump set an aggressive tone for his administration. His flurry of directives signaled a break from past policies and underscored his commitment to a populist, "America First" agenda.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of Trump’s directives and accomplishments from his first two weeks in office. Trump’s first two weeks: A flurry of executive actions LGBTQ rights rollback (January 20) On January 20, President Donald Trump issued multiple executive orders repealing LGBTQ equality and issued new directives limiting gender recognition to only male and female. These actions marked a definitive break from what Trump has labeled as "woke" culture. The new orders require all US government agencies to recognise only two genders—male and female—on passports, visas, Global Entry cards, and all other official forms and documents. Federal programs and communications must now adhere to this definition. Trump's executive orders mandate that all federal civil rights and labor laws be interpreted with the understanding that "sex" does not include the concept of "gender identity." This change affects workplace protections and anti-discrimination policies across multiple sectors.

The administration also dissolved the White House Gender Policy Council and repealed Department of Education guidelines on Title IX, which previously advised schools on supporting and protecting LGBTQ individuals, particularly transgender students.

A separate executive order requires federal agencies to remove gender identity options beyond male and female. This effectively eliminates the "X" option previously available on passport applications.

The administration stated that all government language and policies must reflect "clear and accurate" terminology, recognizing that "women are biologically female, and men are biologically male."

Tariffs on key trade partners (January 20) Trump imposed or threatened new tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, implementing a 10% duty on Chinese imports and a 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican goods. While energy imports from Canada faced a 10% tax. Negotiations led to a temporary halt on tariffs as Mexico and Canada agreed to cooperate on border security and drug trafficking.

Mass pardons for January 6 rioters (January 22) Trump granted clemency to over 1,500 individuals involved in the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack, including those convicted of felonies. The move drew sharp criticism as many of those pardoned had been convicted of assaulting law enforcement officers.

Colombia backs down on deportation flights (January 27) Following Trump’s threats of trade tariffs, Colombia agreed to resume accepting deported migrants from the US. President Gustavo Petro reversed his earlier decision to block US deportation flights, urging migrants to return home and offering financial aid for their reintegration.

US pressures Panama over China’s influence (February 2) Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino to reduce Chinese influence over the Panama Canal or face US retaliation. Trump later announced Panama had agreed to some terms, though Mulino denied any immediate threat to US-Panama relations.

Purging Jan. 6 prosecutors and FBI agents (February 1) The Trump administration dismissed prosecutors handling January 6 cases and sought to remove FBI officials involved in the investigations. The Justice Department called it an effort to remove “subversive personnel,” while critics saw it as an attempt to reshape federal law enforcement in Trump’s favor.

Venezuela releases detained Americans (February 1) In a surprising move, Venezuela released six detained Americans following a visit by Trump’s envoy, Richard Grenell. The visit marked a shift in US-Venezuela relations. Venezuela President also agreed to accept deported undocumented Venezuelan migrants from the US.

Deportation of Indian migrants begin (February 3) The US deported a batch of undocumented Indian migrants as part of Trump’s intensified immigration enforcement. His administration threatened trade action against nations refusing to accept deportees.

Dismantling Diversity and Inclusion programs (January 20 - February 3) Trump ordered the elimination of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in federal agencies and private-sector partners. His administration targeted corporate and nonprofit diversity programs, deeming them unfair and wasteful.

Foreign aid freeze and USAID overhaul (January 20 - February 3) Trump froze foreign assistance for 90 days, citing concerns over “woke” spending. USAID workers were locked out of headquarters, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio was appointed as its acting head. Elon Musk was tasked with overseeing government spending cuts, with USAID potentially merging into the State Department.

