Trump’s first year back in office: Promises made, achievements, and controversies

US President Donald Trump’s first year back in office has been marked by bold initiatives, controversial policies, and a mix of fulfilled and unfulfilled promises. From toppling foreign leaders to reshaping domestic policies, Trump has repeatedly tested the limits of political norms.

Major achievements and policy moves 1. Air Force One

Trump oversaw the acceptance of a luxury Boeing 747 from Qatar to serve as Air Force One. The aircraft is being retrofitted in Texas to meet US security standards, with costs projected between $400 million and $1 billion. While Trump initially promised completion within six months, officials indicate it may only be operational after his term ends in January 2029.

2. Foreign policy and territorial ambitions

Following the US military removal of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Trump renewed efforts to assert US influence over Greenland, calling it strategically critical. Denmark has firmly rejected any US takeover.

He attempted to reshape US-Cuba relations post-Venezuela and proposed broad interventions in Mexico, Panama, and Gaza, though most plans remain unexecuted.

3. Immigration and Border policies

Trump proposed housing 30,000 “worst criminal aliens” at Guantanamo Bay; numbers held there peaked at 500 before declining.

He also considered reopening Alcatraz as a detention center for immigration cases. The project remains in early stages.

4. Economic measures and tariffs

Trump suggested extending mortgage terms from 30 to 50 years to improve housing affordability. He proposed tariff revenue to fund $2,000 payments to Americans, though actual collections fell short. Tariff-based promises to reduce taxes remain largely unfulfilled.

5. Defense and missile programs

Trump unveiled plans for the Golden Dome missile defense system, a $175 billion program aiming to place US weapons in space by 2029.

Controversial or unfulfilled promises 1. Third term speculations

Despite the US Constitution barring more than two terms, Trump has publicly speculated about a possible third term and suggested a “constitutional movement” to allow it.

2. Extreme foreign interventions

Proposals to transform Gaza into a “Riviera of the Middle East” and assert control over Canada were never realized and widely dismissed internationally.

Fort Knox gold inspections with Elon Musk never materialized.

3. Domestic symbolic projects

The East Wing demolition and construction of a $400 million ballroom continues, with private funding claims partly undisclosed.

