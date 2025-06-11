Donald Trump’s iconic dance goes viral again at Fort Bragg army event | Watch

US President Donald Trump’s signature dance moves stole the show at Fort Bragg on Tuesday (June 10), as he broke into his now-iconic “Y.M.C.A.” routine to raucous cheers from US soldiers. The light-hearted moment followed a speech commemorating the upcoming 250th anniversary of the US Army but quickly transformed the military tribute into a campaign-style spectacle.

Dance and cheers As the Village People’s "Y.M.C.A." played over the speakers, Trump exited the stage swaying, clapping, and flashing a grin to the troops. He made a hugging gesture toward soldiers behind the stage and raised his fist in thanks to those in front, saying, “Thank you very much, thank you.”

When he spotted two soldiers mimicking his moves in the crowd, Trump stopped and joined in again, prompting even louder applause and laughter from the audience.

From ceremony to campaign energy The festive atmosphere at Fort Bragg, home to elite units like the 82nd Airborne and US Army Special Operations Command, resembled a political rally more than a traditional military commemoration. Trump’s speech paid tribute to the Army’s legacy but also carried his trademark political messaging, complete with patriotic overtones and pointed symbolism.

The display of military might is expected to include tanks, aircraft, and thousands of troops, echoing the themes of strength and national pride that Trump has emphasised since returning to the White House.