Donald Trump’s iconic dance goes viral again at Fort Bragg army event | Watch

US President Donald Trump’s signature dance moves stole the show at Fort Bragg on Tuesday (June 10), as he broke into his now-iconic “Y.M.C.A.” routine to raucous cheers from US soldiers. The light-hearted moment followed a speech commemorating the upcoming 250th anniversary of the US Army but quickly transformed the military tribute into a campaign-style spectacle.
As the Village People’s "Y.M.C.A." played over the speakers, Trump exited the stage swaying, clapping, and flashing a grin to the troops. He made a hugging gesture toward soldiers behind the stage and raised his fist in thanks to those in front, saying, “Thank you very much, thank you.”
When he spotted two soldiers mimicking his moves in the crowd, Trump stopped and joined in again, prompting even louder applause and laughter from the audience.
The festive atmosphere at Fort Bragg, home to elite units like the 82nd Airborne and US Army Special Operations Command, resembled a political rally more than a traditional military commemoration. Trump’s speech paid tribute to the Army’s legacy but also carried his trademark political messaging, complete with patriotic overtones and pointed symbolism.
Tuesday’s event served as a lead-in to a massive military parade planned in Washington, D.C., this Saturday (June 14), coinciding with both the Army’s 250th birthday and Trump’s 79th.
The display of military might is expected to include tanks, aircraft, and thousands of troops, echoing the themes of strength and national pride that Trump has emphasised since returning to the White House.
The Fort Bragg visit came amid growing criticism over Trump’s recent deployment of National Guard and Marine forces to Los Angeles in response to immigration-related protests. Despite the political tension, the President used the North Carolina stop to energise supporters, reinforce his connection to the military, and showcase his mix of showmanship and unapologetic patriotism.