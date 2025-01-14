US President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural parade will feature a garbage truck adorned with the "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) logo. The truck first appeared on the campaign trail last October in Green Bay, Wisconsin, as a political stunt in response to comments made by President Joe Biden.

A spokesperson from Trump’s inaugural committee confirmed to The Hill on Monday (January 13) that the truck would be featured in the traditional parade that follows the president’s swearing-in on Inauguration Day.

Background of the garbage truck stunt The garbage truck became a symbol of the heated election season following an incident in late October 2024, when President Biden, during a rally, seemed to refer to Trump supporters as “garbage.” In response, Trump introduced the MAGA-themed garbage truck during a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, turning the truck into a focal point of political debate.

“How do you like my garbage truck?” Trump said, pointing to the vehicle as he stood beside it. “This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden.” The truck, which had "Make America Great Again" prominently displayed on its side, was positioned as a response to Biden’s disparaging remark. The stunt saw Trump in an orange safety vest and hard hat as he rode in the passenger seat of the truck, which maneuvered around the tarmac at a Wisconsin airport.

Biden’s comments and the fallout The controversy surrounding the garbage truck stemmed from remarks made by Biden supporter comedian Tony Hinchcliffe during the final days of the 2024 election campaign. Hinchcliffe made an inflammatory joke at Trump’s rally, referring to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.” The remark drew criticism, especially from Latino voters in key swing states like Pennsylvania.

The day after, Biden's comment appeared to refer to Trump’s supporters as "garbage," triggering backlash from Republicans. Trump and his allies swiftly capitalized on the remark, turning it into a key campaign issue.

The fallout from Biden’s comment led to a public rift between the Biden-Harris campaign and Trump’s supporters, with Vice President Kamala Harris distancing herself from Biden’s statement, stating, “I am strongly against any criticism of people based on who they vote for.”

Trump’s parade: A spectacle of patriotism and controversy The upcoming parade, organized by the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee, will feature not only the MAGA garbage truck but also 7,500 participants from various groups including veterans’ organizations, first responders, marching bands from high schools and universities, and equestrian teams. The parade will take place after the swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol Building, where Trump will officially become the 47th president of the United States.

The parade will make its way from the Capitol down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House, marking a significant moment in American history.