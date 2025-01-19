In addition to Snoop Dogg, the entertainment lineup featured rappers Rick Ross and Soulja Boy, the attendees said.

Cryptocurrency executives marked Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration with a lavish and exclusive ball, featuring flowing cocktails, McDonald's burgers and fries and a performance by Snoop Dogg. Donald Trump has promised major changes in crypto policy. The ball was attended by executives from crypto companies including Crypto.com, Kraken, and Exodus.

"There were a lot of dark years," said Les Borsai, co-founder of the crypto investment adviser Wave Digital Assets, who flew in from Los Angeles. "If this signifies what the future looks like ... I think that's the optimism we've been waiting for."

Tickets for the ball sold out at $2,500 each for general admission, according to the event's website. VIP packages, priced at $100,000, offered face time with tech entrepreneur David Sacks. According to a Reuters report, about 1,500 people attended.

"Last night was truly a testament to how mainstream crypto has become," said JP Richardson, CEO of Exodus, which co-hosted the ball.

Ahead of his inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump launched a new cryptocurrency token. "It's time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING! Join my very special Trump Community," Donald Trump said in a social post late Friday promoting the new tokens.

They are marked with an image of Donald Trump raising his fist, overlaid with the words “FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT," referencing his reaction to an assassination attempt at a political rally in July.