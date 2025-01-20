Amid severe weather concerns and security, President-elect Donald Trump has made the decision to hold his inaugural events indoors at the Capitol Rotunda. The move, announced on Truth Social, comes in response to forecasts of an “Arctic blast” bringing dangerously low temperatures to Washington D.C. on Inauguration Day.

Trump cited the potential dangers posed by the extreme cold, stating that the safety of attendees—including supporters, law enforcement, and first responders—was his priority. "There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way," Trump said on January 17. He explained that his inaugural address, along with prayers and speeches, would be delivered inside the Capitol Rotunda, deviating from the usual outdoor setting.

While this marks a significant change for Trump’s inauguration, it is not the first time such an adjustment has been made. In fact, other US presidents have been forced to take similar weather-conscious steps in the past.

The last indoor inauguration occurred in 1985, when President Ronald Reagan’s second swearing-in was held inside due to an afternoon wind chill reaching minus 10 to minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit (-23 to -29°C).

Reagan’s ceremony followed another indoor inauguration in 1909 when President William Howard Taft’s event was moved indoors due to a snowstorm that dumped 10 inches of snow in the city.

Trump's decision echoes these past instances where cold weather, including freezing temperatures and snowstorms, made it unsafe to hold the traditional outdoor ceremony.

With the 2025 inauguration marking the first time in four decades that such a move has been made, it’s clear that the history of US inaugurations is one of adapting to the elements, ensuring the safety of all involved.

Also Read | Melania Trump stuns in silk wool coat for Donald Trump’s Inauguration