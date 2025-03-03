Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
US President Donald Trump is set to make an "investment announcement" at 1:30 p.m. ET (1830 GMT) on Monday (March 3) the White House confirmed, though details have not been disclosed.
One of the key topics expected is a $100 billion investment from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) in the United States. TSMC CEO C.C. Wei is scheduled to meet with Trump to discuss the company's expansion plans.
TSMC has been ramping up its US semiconductor production:
In April, the company increased its planned U.S. investment to $65 billion, adding a third factory in Arizona by 2030.
The company has committed to producing 2-nanometer chips at its second Arizona fab, starting in 2028.
It has also agreed to deploy its most advanced "A16" chip manufacturing technology in the US.
As part of its US expansion, TSMC has received $1.5 billion in CHIPS Act funding and up to $5 billion in low-cost government loans. However, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has stated that he will review previously approved grants before making further commitments.
Since Trump's second term began, several major tech companies have pledged significant US investments:
Trump credited Apple’s investment, stating the company has “faith in what we are doing.”
OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle
On January 21, the three firms announced a $500 billion joint venture to build AI infrastructure in the US.
Trump has consistently pushed for domestic investment and job creation, using tariffs and incentives to encourage companies to expand in the US.
