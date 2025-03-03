Donald Trump’s ‘investment announcement’ coming at 12:00 am IST—What could it be?

US President Donald Trump is set to make an "investment announcement" at 1:30 p.m. ET (1830 GMT) on Monday (March 3) the White House confirmed, though details have not been disclosed.

One of the key topics expected is a $100 billion investment from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) in the United States. TSMC CEO C.C. Wei is scheduled to meet with Trump to discuss the company's expansion plans.

TSMC’s growing investment in the US TSMC has been ramping up its US semiconductor production:

Advertisement

In April, the company increased its planned U.S. investment to $65 billion, adding a third factory in Arizona by 2030.

The company has committed to producing 2-nanometer chips at its second Arizona fab, starting in 2028.

It has also agreed to deploy its most advanced "A16" chip manufacturing technology in the US.

As part of its US expansion, TSMC has received $1.5 billion in CHIPS Act funding and up to $5 billion in low-cost government loans. However, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has stated that he will review previously approved grants before making further commitments.

Major tech investments since Trump's return to office Since Trump's second term began, several major tech companies have pledged significant US investments:

Apple Announced a $500 billion investment over the next four years.

Plans to hire 20,000 new employees.

Will manufacture AI servers domestically. Trump credited Apple’s investment, stating the company has “faith in what we are doing.”

Advertisement

OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle



On January 21, the three firms announced a $500 billion joint venture to build AI infrastructure in the US.

The initial phase includes a $100 billion investment, with a focus on developing AI-powered data centers.

The first project, Stargate, is an 875-acre data center complex in Abilene, Texas. Meta Platforms Plans to invest up to $65 billion in AI projects in 2025.

Building a massive data center, reportedly large enough to cover “a significant part of Manhattan.”

Expected to bring online 1.3 million GPUs for AI computing.

In 2024, Meta announced a $10 billion data center project in Louisiana. Microsoft Investing $80 billion in AI and cloud computing infrastructure.

More than half of that will be in the US.

Expanding data centers in Arizona and Texas.

Partnering with BlackRock and UAE’s MGX to create an AI investment fund worth up to $100 billion. Amazon Web Services (AWS) $11 billion investment in Georgia to expand AI and cloud infrastructure.

Creating at least 550 new high-skilled jobs.

Building new data centers in Butts County, Georgia. Anduril Industries (Defense Tech) Investing $1 billion in a new weapons and autonomous systems manufacturing facility in Ohio.

Expected to create 4,000 direct jobs and 8,500 indirect jobs.

The company aims to begin weapons production by July 2026.

Advertisement

SoftBank $100 billion investment over four years, announced in December 2024.

Plans to create 100,000 jobs focused on AI, semiconductors, and data centers. The impact of Trump’s economic policies Trump has consistently pushed for domestic investment and job creation, using tariffs and incentives to encourage companies to expand in the US.