Donald Trump’s iPhone lock screen sparks viral reactions online: ‘His narcissism on full display’

Donald Trump is once again at the center of an online frenzy after a photo showed him holding his iPhone — with a lock screen image of himself. The picture, reportedly taken last Friday as Trump exited Air Force One in Pittsburgh, shows the U.S. president displaying his phone with an unmistakable image: himself, in a signature finger-pointing pose from July 2019.

This isn’t the first time Trump has been caught with the self-referential lock screen. The same image appeared in 2023 while he was golfing, and resurfaced again in 2024 in a photo taken aboard Air Force One.

And, social media users didn’t miss the chance to react — with ridicule, satire, and commentary ranging from humorous to scathing.

Here are some of the most viral reactions: One user commented: “A photo of himself – his narcissism on full display!!”

Another user described it bluntly: “Trump’s lock screen is himself, staring down himself, like a wet wax statue caught in a staring contest with its own ego. No grandkids, no dog, no golf swing — just orange gloom.”

A widely shared reaction read: “Is that not one of the most narcissistic, self-absorbed things you’ve ever seen? Not his family, not his kids, but himself.”

One user mocked: “Trump actually has his own image as his phone's screen saver. What a narcissistic pathetic loser. Says so much.”

Another remarked sarcastically: “Of course it’s a picture of himself, it’s the one thing @realDonaldTrump loves more than anything else in the world.”

In a more humorous tone, one commenter imagined the photo’s message: “Trump's lockscreen photo says ‘Leave my phone alone’”

A Trump supporter countered the mockery, saying: “Not that odd; Trump has a picture of the greatest president of our lifetime as his phone Lock Screen. You should have that pic on your Lock Screen as well.”

Yet another take summed up the moment with biting sarcasm: “Donald Trump's Phone Lock Screen Is Once Again Going Viral Because It's Exactly What Everyone Expected It To Be.”

One eagle-eyed user noticed a different detail: “Don't like the time it shows: 9:11.” — drawing attention to a potentially sensitive timestamp visible in the image.