Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Us News/  Donald Trump limited edition guitars: $10,000+ for a signed piece of history – How to get yours now

Donald Trump limited edition guitars: $10,000+ for a signed piece of history – How to get yours now

Ravi Hari

  • Get your hands on a piece of history with Donald Trump’s ‘45’ guitars. Only 1,300 acoustic and electric guitars have been made, with just 275 hand-signed by Trump. Prices range from $1,250 to $11,750, but these are flying off the shelves. All in-stock guitars will be shipped in time for Christmas.

Donald Trump’s ‘45’ guitars are now available for pre-order, but only a select few will get their hands on the signed edition. Image credit: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

US President-elect Donald Trump has announced the release of a limited edition series of “45" guitars, marking a new merchandise offering for his supporters. On Wednesday, November 20, Trump revealed via his Truth Social platform that the guitars, both acoustic and electric, are being sold with only 1,300 units available for each style.

The guitars feature the iconic phrase “Make America Great Again" inlaid in authentic pearl along the neck and the number “45" on the headstock, a reference to Trump’s historic presidency. These guitars are being sold through the website GetTrumpGuitars.com, where Trump’s signature edition guitars are available for purchase at prices ranging from $10,250 to $11,750. The hand-signed guitars are limited to just 275 units per style, with 125 of each currently available for shipping in time for Christmas.

Additionally, the website offers the American Eagle series guitars, which are priced between $1,250 and $1,500. A total of 1,300 of these guitars were produced, with 1,275 made available to the public. Of these, 1,000 are unsigned, and 275 will feature Trump’s autograph. These guitars are also expected to arrive before Christmas.

For those interested in a more affordable option, the “God Bless The USA" series is available for $1,000, and the Presidential Series guitars are up for pre-order at $1,500, though delivery could take up to six months.

Explore
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue