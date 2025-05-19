Donald Trump’s 'One, Big, Beautiful Bill' clears key hurdle amid GOP infighting; House vote expected this week

In a rare weekend breakthrough for US President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson, a key congressional committee on Sunday (May 18) advanced Trump’s sweeping tax-cut bill, ending a days-long deadlock triggered by divisions within the Republican Party.

Four Republican hardliners who had blocked the legislation on Friday relented after closed-door negotiations with party leaders and White House officials. They allowed the tax bill to move forward during a rare Sunday night session of the House Budget Committee.

“We've made progress this weekend ... but we didn't get nearly far enough,” said Representative Chip Roy, one of the conservatives demanding deeper cuts to federal spending.

A possible floor vote in the House of Representatives could take place later this week.

Tax cuts, defense boost, and border crackdown The proposed bill would extend Trump’s 2017 tax cuts—his signature legislative achievement during his first term—while also slashing taxes on tips and overtime income. It also increases funding for defense and Trump’s tough immigration and border enforcement plans.

However, hardline Republicans are pushing for deeper spending cuts, including sharper reductions to Medicaid—a healthcare program for low-income Americans—and a complete repeal of the green energy tax credits introduced by Democrats.

Medicaid, work requirements at center of fight Representative Ralph Norman said negotiations were underway to tighten Medicaid work requirements and to reduce support for able-bodied beneficiaries.

But these proposals face resistance from moderate Republicans. Some warn the cuts would hurt the very voters who propelled Trump to victory in 2024.

The proposed reductions would impact an estimated 8.6 million Medicaid recipients. Yet fiscal conservatives insist budget discipline is critical.

White House urges full GOP support On Monday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the Trump administration expects total party unity to get the bill passed.

“It is absolutely essential that Republicans unite on this bill,” Leavitt told reporters. She confirmed that President Trump had personally engaged in talks with Speaker Mike Johnson over the weekend and would continue working with House and Senate leaders to finalize the legislation.

Balancing act: Budget cuts and political risks Trump has promised to balance the federal budget, but efforts through Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency have not met targets. Additionally, uncertainty remains over how much revenue would be generated through Trump's evolving tariff policy.

Trump’s Republicans currently hold a slim 220–213 majority in the House. With the 2026 midterms looming, moderates are wary of alienating voters by supporting aggressive cuts to social programs.