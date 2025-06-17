Donald Trump’s overall rating steady, but immigration approval dips: Poll

US President Donald Trump's overall approval remains steady, but public support for his immigration policies is slipping, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Monday (June 17). The six-day online survey, conducted from June 11 to June 16, comes as Trump intensifies his immigration crackdown ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Overall approval unchanged The poll found that 42% of US adults approve of Trump's performance as president—unchanged from the previous poll conducted May 16–18. His overall approval rating has remained relatively stable since February and is only slightly down from the 47% he received after returning to the White House in January.

Support on immigration drops Trump’s approval on immigration dropped to 44%, down from 47% in mid-May. The decline in support comes amid nationwide protests, particularly in Los Angeles, in response to Trump’s aggressive immigration enforcement, including workplace raids and plans for mass deportations.

Military deployed amid protests The unrest prompted Trump to deploy military troops to Los Angeles to protect federal buildings and assist immigration enforcement efforts, further polarising public opinion.

Majority worried about immigration Despite the drop in support for Trump's handling of immigration, 63% of respondents said they are concerned about unauthorised immigration, reflecting the issue’s importance in the national conversation.

Weak ratings on economy and foreign policy The poll also showed 52% of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy, while just 39% expressed approval. His foreign policy performance received similarly low marks.