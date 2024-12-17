US President-elect Donald Trump has reiterated his call for peace in Ukraine, emphasizing the urgency to end the war that has led to "too many people being killed." Speaking at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday (December 16), Trump said, "We’ll be talking to President Putin, and we’ll be talking to Zelenskyy and representatives from Ukraine. He should be prepared to make a deal, that’s all."

Trump highlighted the extensive destruction in Ukrainian cities, stating, "It’s nice to say they want their land back, but the cities are largely destroyed. That’s a 110-year rebuild."

While Trump has claimed he could swiftly end the war, he has not outlined concrete steps on how he would do so.

Trump’s remarks follow his earlier call for an "immediate ceasefire" and his stance that "negotiations should begin."

Criticism of US policy and missile use In a recent Time magazine interview, Trump criticized Ukraine’s use of US-supplied long-range missiles in Russian territory, calling it "crazy" and "escalating the war." President Joe Biden recently lifted a US ban, allowing Ukraine to use these longer-range missiles, citing Russia’s deployment of 15,000 North Korean troops as a major factor.

Zelensky seeks security and NATO membership pathway Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to push for Western support and security guarantees as the war with Russia drags into its third year. Zelensky recently indicated openness to the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine to ensure national security while advancing NATO membership ambitions.

In a statement earlier, Zelenskyy said, “But before that, we must have a clear understanding of when Ukraine will be in the European Union and when Ukraine will be in NATO.” Zelenskyy has also approached outgoing President Joe Biden about Ukraine's NATO membership prospects, with Trump not yet having legal authority to make such decisions.

Zelenskyy’s comments follow a recent meeting with Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, where the Ukrainian leader emphasized the need for “enduring peace and security guarantees.”

NATO membership remains complex Although NATO has declared Ukraine on an "irreversible path to membership," invitations have remained elusive. The primary obstacle is territorial clarity; with Russia occupying large areas of Ukraine, NATO seeks clearly defined borders before offering membership.

Western officials and Germany have shown hesitation, viewing Ukraine’s inclusion as risky while the conflict remains unresolved.

Russia advances in Eastern Ukraine As diplomatic talks proceed, Russia continues to make territorial gains in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin remains defiant, stating on Monday that Russian troops maintain "strategic initiative across the entire front line."

Putin asserted that Russian troops have seized 189 Ukrainian settlements this year and called 2024 a "landmark year in the achievement of the goals of the special military operation," reflecting Moscow’s persistent advances.

Defence Minister Andrei Belousov confirmed that Russia has captured approximately 4,500 square kilometers of territory in 2023, with daily advances of 30 square kilometers.

Putin’s remarks and the continued territorial advances underscore the war's increasing volatility as both military and diplomatic efforts continue to shape the conflict’s future.