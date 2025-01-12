President-elect Donald Trump voiced strong support for scrapping New York City’s congestion pricing and raising the cap on state and local tax (SALT) deductions during a meeting with New York’s House Republicans at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Saturday (January 11), as per a report.

Trump's stance on congestion pricing During the meeting, Trump expressed his desire to put an end to the city's congestion tax. Representative Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) confirmed this to the New York Post, saying, “He wants to kill it.” Representative Mike Lawler (R-NY) also commented, stating, “He did agree it’s got to go,” and noted that the group would collaborate to determine how his administration could assist in halting the tax.

Support for raising SALT cap The President-elect, according to the news report, also expressed his backing for raising the SALT cap, a key issue for New Yorkers. Currently, New Yorkers can only deduct up to $10,000 in state and local taxes, a measure that has caused discontent among residents. “He’s fully on board with lifting the cap on SALT,” Lawler said. “The president reiterated his support for lifting the cap and talking to us about the need to come up with a number and work through it and build consensus in the House,” he added.

Trump on New Yorkers' struggles Malliotakis emphasized that Trump understands the struggles faced by New Yorkers under Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul, calling the situation “abusive.” “He understands the plight of New Yorkers who are being abused by our mayor and our governor who treat them like ATMs, and he wants to provide SALT relief,” she said.