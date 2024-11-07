Donald Trump’s return to power sends shockwaves through the scientific community: What’s at stake?

Donald Trump in the early hours of November 6 clinched the electoral votes required to reclaim the White House, sending shockwaves through the global scientific community. As the vote count continues, scientists and researchers around the world are expressing concerns about the future of U.S. science policy and its potential global impact. Many fear that Trump’s history of anti-science rhetoric and his previous administration's actions could result in weakened environmental protections, setbacks in public health, and a further erosion of trust in scientific expertise.

Scientists respond with disappointment and concern Nature, the prominent scientific journal, said it surveyed its readers on the U.S. presidential race, and the responses reflected widespread apprehension about a Trump presidency. Among more than 2,000 respondents, 86% expressed support for Vice President Kamala Harris, citing concerns about climate change, public health, and the stability of U.S. democracy. A respondents even indicated they would consider relocating their work or studies if Trump won.

Despite the dominant view, a minority within the scientific community backed Trump. According to the survey, 6% of respondents favored him, citing concerns about security and economic issues. This small but notable group expressed a preference for Trump’s perceived strength on these fronts.

Trump’s climate policy legacy and potential role for Kennedy Jr. The prospect of another Trump administration has sparked fears among many scientists about the potential impact on climate and environmental policies. Trump previously dismissed climate change as a “hoax” and withdrew the United States from the Paris climate agreement. He has also suggested a key role in his administration for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an outspoken vaccine skeptic, sparking concerns about future public health initiatives.

Trump’s return stirs fears for climate and science policies Nobel Laureate reflects on global impact of recent US developments Nobel laureate Fraser Stoddart, who left the United States last year and now chairs the chemistry department at the University of Hong Kong, said, “In my long life of 82 years ... there has hardly been a day when I felt more sad. I've witnessed something that I feel is extremely bad, not just for the United States, but for all of us in the world.”

Physicist warns of impact on public health and environmental policy Michael Lubell, a physicist at the City College of New York who monitors federal science policy, noted the profound implications of Trump’s win. Lubell warned that Trump's return could mean heightened skepticism of scientists who are essential in managing public health and environmental policy within the federal government. “I am shocked, but not surprised,” he told Nature, “given how polarized US politics are right now.”

A global response to Trump’s victory Longevity expert voices concerns over Republican impact on science The global scientific community is also expressing its concerns. “We need to be ready for a new world,” said Grazyna Jasienska, a longevity researcher at Jagiellonian University in Krakow, Poland. “I am trying to be optimistic, but it is hard to find any positive aspects for global science and public health if Republicans take over.”

Virologist urges scientists to relocate amid uncertainty Tulio de Oliveira, virologist from South Africa, even invited scientists to consider relocating, posting on social media, “With the changes around the world, you may want to relocate to one of the best Universities in [South Africa] in one of the world’s most beautiful regions!”

EPA official warns of environmental setbacks Meanwhile, a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency official expressed trepidation over how a new Trump administration might impact environmental regulation. Speaking anonymously, the official said, “Starting now, we are going to need brave people, people willing to push back, protect the vulnerable, and do what’s right over what’s easy. We do have to remember what’s right. And what’s right is protecting public health and the environment.”

Calls for evidence-based science and a balanced view Some members of the scientific community remain hopeful that Trump might adopt a more evidence-based approach during this term.

Public Health leader calls for competent leadership in Trump’s new administration Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, told Nature, “I hope we can convince the Trump administration to adopt a bold evidence-based science agenda and to hire people who are skilled and competent to implement it.” Reflecting on Trump’s previous administration, Benjamin noted that Trump initially had capable scientists in his team but often undermined them, particularly in the federal response to COVID-19.

Social scientist reflects on the challenges for academics A few researchers, however, voiced some sympathy for Trump’s appeal among a segment of the public.

Sheila Jasanoff, a social scientist at Harvard University, suggested that Trump’s popularity highlighted a fundamental disconnect between academic researchers and many Republican voters. “Trump’s victory illustrates a fundamental disconnect,” Jasanoff said, adding that bridging this divide might require “social engagement and likely humility” from scientists.

Concerns over science communication and trust Several researchers are also worried that Trump’s rhetoric may continue to erode public trust in science.

Geographer warns Trump Presidency could erode rrust in science Lisa Schipper, a geographer specializing in climate change vulnerability at the University of Bonn in Germany, remarked, “Perhaps one of my biggest worries ... is that Trump will be another nail in the coffin for trust in science.” Schipper’s concerns reflect the broader apprehension about how this presidency could impact perceptions of scientific authority.

