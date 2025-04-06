Donald Trump’s tariff blitz kicks in — ’This is an economic revolution, and we will win’

Some of the new tariffs announced by President Donald Trump earlier this week went into effect on Saturday, prompting customs agents to begin collections at US ports of entry. The measures include a $10 universal duty on all imports and reciprocal tariffs aimed at roughly 90 countries.

Trump said these moves are part of a larger effort to rejuvenate the American economy.

“We are bringing back jobs and businesses like never before,” he wrote in a Saturday post on Truth Social.

“It won’t be easy but the end result will be historic. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Targeted tariffs set for Wednesday

Higher duties targeting specific countries are scheduled to begin on Wednesday. These measures are intended, according to Trump, to enforce trade fairness and restore American manufacturing strength.

Markets react as global tensions rise The sweeping tariffs, described by Trump as part of an “economic revolution,” rattled global markets, triggering steep selloffs amid fears of a new round of trade wars. The announcement is seen as one of the most aggressive moves of Trump’s second term.

“China has been negatively impacted by tariffs much harder than the USA, not even close,” Trump claimed on Truth Social.

He doubled down on his hardline stance, stating: “They, and many other nations, have treated us unsustainably badly. We have been the dumb and helpless 'whipping post,' but not any longer.”

Trump spotted reviewing China’s response While at his golf club in Jupiter, Florida, Trump was seen reading a tabloid article on China’s countermeasures. His administration has made it clear that no retreat from the tariff plan is being considered, even in the face of international backlash.